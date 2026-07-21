When Hyundai first unveiled the Ioniq 5 as a concept in the fall of 2019 (at the Frankfurt Motor Show), it was an immediate attention-grabber because of its radically retro-original design. The 45 EV Concept featured sharp retro-futuristic angles and a lounge-like interior; this crossover arrived as a statement piece, and one with an 800-volt ultra-fast charging architecture to back up the hype.

Hyundai's 45 EV concept, at the Montreal Auto Show in 2020 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

There was joy and relief in many circles when the production version debuted in 2021 with most of the exciting design elements intact. But of course, reaction to a radical design can go two ways. The Ioniq 5 could have fallen flat on its pretty face.

It didn’t. Buoyed no doubt by being named World Car of the Year, the Ioniq 5 hit the ground running. Sales of the model in Canada and elsewhere were strong out of the box, and the EV has gradually morphed into something far more than a quirky outlier on the market. In the EV sector, it is a dominant market pillar across North America and overseas.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

A Canadian love affair

In Canada, the Ioniq 5 used its obvious charms - all-wheel-drive capability, competitive cold-weather thermal management, rapid charging capabilities, etc. – to become a staple on Canadian roads. Long waits for deliveries are not unknown here. For a while there, in 2024, the Ioniq 5 was one of the brand’s top three selling models, all powertrains included.

Even as federal rebate structures shifted and economic pressures mounted in early 2026, demand across Canadian provinces remained sturdy.* It probably didn’t hurt that Hyundai finally added a rear wiper to the model for the 2025 model-year!

*Sales of the Ioniq 5 have fallen since the highwater mark of over 13,000 units Hyundai Canada hit in 2024, but that is due at least in part to a stampede by buyers that year to take advantage of EV incentives before Ottawa pulled the plug. The absence of those incentives clearly impacted sales of all EVs in 2025, with Ioniq 5 sales dropping to just under 5,000 units, or about where the numbers sat in 2023.

In perhaps the ultimate sign of the model’s enduring success, there are recent reports that in the U.S., currently a lukewarm market for EVs, Hyundai dealers’ lots are running almost empty of Ioniq 5s.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

In mid-2026, the Ioniq 5 cemented its standing as America’s No. 3 best-selling EV, trailing only Tesla’s juggernauts, the Model Y and Model 3. By consistently outselling heavily marketed offerings from Ford, GM and European rivals, Hyundai showed that making bold design choices could pay off, whilst proving that product design, charging speed and value could overcome tariff and subsidy hurdles.

Choked by its own success?

The inventory shortages come despite Hyundai ramping up production capacity and expanding distribution. Dealers report that units are selling almost as quickly as they roll off transport trucks, leaving many regional dealers with single-digit inventory. They also note that popular mid-tier and long-range AWD variants in particular are seeing wait times lengthen once again.

Essentially, Hyundai’s problem is one that every automaker would like to have: it cannot build Ioniq 5s fast enough to satisfy consumer appetite.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The road ahead

The Ioniq 5’s steady rise offers a vital blueprint for the EV transition. Rather than relying solely on aggressive price wars or fleeting hype, Hyundai won over North American and global buyers by delivering a well-rounded, technologically advanced product that punches above its weight class.

It will be interesting to see how fellow Hyundai Group brand Kia does in Canada with its Kia EV4 sedan and EV5 SUV, which while less adventurous design-wise offer the same general mix of value, advanced tech, overall quality and shelter from high gas prices.

For Hyundai, the task at hand for the rest of 2026 is simple: It will need to resolve supply bottlenecks and keep dealer lots stocked, lest it risk leaving money on the table, or worse, pushing eager buyers into the arms of rivals.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers