St. Thomas, Ontario, will soon be home to one of the world's largest synthetic graphite plants. Norwegian manufacturer Vianode has confirmed a massive investment of $3.2 billion CAD, accompanied by $670 million in provincial support delivered directly by Ontario Premier Doug Ford. This is a major investment in and for Canada’s electric vehicle industry.

The facility, the first of its kind in North America for Vianode, is expected to begin operations in 2028 with about 300 employees initially; that will eventually climb up to 1,000 once the plant is running at full capacity.

Securing the battery supply chain in North America

Currently, Western manufacturers of EV batteries import 100 percent of their graphite from Asia. Vianode's arrival fills a critical link in the supply chain, an issue that North American manufacturers and governments have been trying to solve for years.

The plant will be able to produce 150,000 tonnes per year, or enough graphite to power more than two million electric vehicles. The graphite will also serve other sectors such as nuclear, defense and steel.

Inside a Vianode plant in Norway | Photo: Vianode

A regional economic engine

Premier Ford hailed Vianode's arrival as a new cornerstone of Ontario's plan for the electrification of the automotive sector. According to him, the jobs created are “life-changing” and will lead to positive benefits in mining, transportation, research, construction and advanced manufacturing.

An accelerating provincial EV strategy

The project is part of a series of massive investments in Ontario, including:

• A lithium conversion plant in Thunder Bay;

• A $500 million investment for the processing of critical minerals;

• The arrival of PowerCo (Volkswagen), which will build a $7 billion CAD battery plant set to become operational in 2027.

With Vianode and PowerCo, more than 10 percent of the $110 billion in foreign investments that have been announced recently for Ontario are now concentrated in St. Thomas.

An expanding industrial campus

The new plant will occupy 140 acres in the Yarmouth Yards industrial park, a vast 1,500-acre area. Another 800 acres will remain available to accommodate further investments. Vianode has already opened an office on Talbot Street, and several employees are in place. The company will produce low-emission synthetic graphite, essential for manufacturing anodes for lithium-ion batteries — a vital component in electric vehicles and various industrial applications.