Volkswagen confirmed this week it is currently developing plug-in hybrid versions of its Arteon sedan and Tiguan SUV models. For the moment, there’s no word on when the new cariants might be ready, or even if the German automaker intends to bring them to the North American market.

Given the company’s longstanding and steadfast commitment to electrifying its model lineup, there’ reason to think that we will eventually see them at Canadian dealerships.

Regarding a timeline, we could be looking at some point in 2021, given that both models are due for a mid-cycle refresh at that point. The Arteon might arrive a year later, given that it made its debut on the market more recently. Still, it’s not out of the question that the mid-cycle updates for both models will include versions that can be plugged in.

According to Volkswagen, interest in electric-powered vehicles is climbing substantially. The automaker pointed out that within the German market one out of every Passats sold is a PHEV. Take note that that model is based on a different version of the Passat than the one available in our market.

Volkswagen’s plans, as stated numerous times in the last few years, are to produce electrified versions of all models in its lineup. The latest Golf, for one, comes in two distinct plug-in hybrid versions, one of which is the performance-focused GTE that developss 242 hp.

Volkswagen also plans to launch PHEV variants through its R performance division. The first of those, the Touareg R, has already debuted in global markets. That version’s powertrain has a total output of 455 hp via a turbocharged V6 working with an electric motor.

Things are hopping at Volkswagen, or they will be once the worst of the coronavirus crisis is behind us.