At the moment, Volkswagen doesn't offer hybrid models in Canada or the U.S., only gasoline or all-electric versions. That's about to change - Reuters reports that the company plans to introduce hybrid models in North America.

VW Company CFO Arno Antlitz made the statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The decision is part of the company's wider plan to double the brand's market share in the U.S. by 2030, from 4 to 8 percent.

Volkswagen has had its share of difficulties in 2024, starting with significant financial losses, accompanied by threats of plant closures in Germany. Changes are inevitable.

To add insult to injury, sales of the ID.4 electric SUV were brought to a halt last autumn due to a problem with the door handles. The issue has since been rectified and production recently resumed.

And as we've seen with other manufacturers, slower-than-anticipated growth in electric vehicle sales in some markets means that a review certain strategies is inevitable. The primary goal is profitability, and Volkswagen believes that hybrid solutions could be an interesting way of boosting sales.

What we don't know at the moment is which models might be offered in plug-in hybrid configuration.

The 2025 Volkswagen Atlas | Photo: D.Rufiange

The Tiguan SUV is certainly an interesting candidate, and there have already been rumours to that effect. The Atlas, a very successful model for VW in North America, is another possibility. Recall that Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer stated last November that the company planned to sell a hybrid version of the Atlas and Tiguan in North America. It’s not know, however, whether he was referring to a hybrid model or a plug-in configuration.

It shouldn't be too long before we learn more; Volkswagen will want to act sooner rather than later.