VW CEO Confirms Another 50,000 Job Cuts Are on the Table

The signals are becoming clearer that we could be about to witness the most aggressive downsizing in European automotive history. Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume has warned employees that the company may need to slash an additional 50,000 jobs worldwide.

According to an internal memo, this second wave of potential redundancies comes on top of the previously agreed-upon reduction of 50,000 roles. The math is easy if painful: the sweeping cuts could bring the company’s total workforce reduction to a staggering 100,000 employees.

A 20-percent competitiveness gap

The primary catalyst for this drastic measure is a crippling 20-percent cost disadvantage compared to Volkswagen’s closest global competitors. Blume noted that because personnel expenses account for half of the company's overhead, reducing headcount is a mathematical necessity to lower expenses and achieve a targeted return rate of 8 to 10 percent.

The automotive giant, which encompasses ten brands including VW, Audi, Porsche and Skoda, is currently facing a perfect storm of global pressures:

• Brutal competition from nimbler EV manufacturers in China, where VW sales have plummeted.

• Geopolitical headwinds, including mounting tariffs from the U.S.

• Subdued global demand and shrinking profit margins on electric vehicles.

Oliver Blume | Photo: Volkswagen

Future of German plants uncertain

Obviously, the powerful IG Metall union is fiercely protesting the news, and readying for a battle royale with management. But Blume is maintain that the long-term competitiveness of four major German manufacturing sites — Emden, Hanover, Zwickau and Neckarsulm — cannot be guaranteed into the 2030s.

Up to now, labour representatives have actively blocked outright closures, forcing management to look for “intelligent solutions” to repurpose the facilities, such as exploring defense industry contracts or building localized Chinese-developed VW models in Europe.

The massive workforce downsizing anchors a broader 2026 restructuring plan aimed at turning the legacy automaker into a leaner competitor by 2030. Alongside job cuts, the strategy will see Volkswagen halve its active global model lineup, slash component configuration options by 75 percent and permanently reduce its global production capacity down to 9 million vehicles annually.