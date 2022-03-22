Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

War in Ukraine Forces Volkswagen to Delay Launch of its ID.5

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volkswagen says it will delay the launch of its ID.5 model by one month, until the first week of May, due to disruptions in the supply of wiring harnesses from Ukraine.

A company spokesperson for the German auto giant confirmed the news on Friday.

In effect, the supply problem has prevented the automaker from producing enough display and demonstration vehicles for all of its business partners, according to a letter to dealers seen by the Automobilwoche publication, first to report the news.

In the letter, VW explains that “In order to ensure that all partners are treated equally, the vehicles that are already in the destination stations are not yet being delivered.” It adds that "In order to ensure the nationwide availability of the vehicles for every agent, we will partially redistribute the exhibition vehicles."

Browse cars for sale available near you

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a new supply-chain crisis that is affecting availability of some critical automotive parts such as wiring harnesses, catalytic converters and gases from the region used for semiconductor development.

The ID.5 is produced at Volkswagen’s plant in Zwickau, Germany. Production was temporarily halted there due to the bottleneck of unfinished vehicles resulting from supply chain problems related to the war in Ukraine. Production is expected to resume there next week.

Barring a quick resolution to the conflict, we could start seeing more announcements of this kind in the coming weeks.

See also: Five Million Fewer Vehicles Produced Worldwide in 2022 and 2023?

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Unveils New ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV

Volkswagen Unveils New ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV

Volkswagen has presented the ID.5, a coupe-style adjunct to its previously introduced ID.4 all-electric SUV. It is not planned for North America, however – a...

Volkswagen Restarts Production in Germany; Zwickau Plant the First to Reopen

Volkswagen Restarts Production in Germany; Zwickau Plant ...

Volkswagen is gradually restarting operations at its plants in Europe, and also in the U.S.; first to open is the Zwickau plant in Germany, which builds the ...

VW’s ID.Buzz Cargo Won’t Be Offered in Canada, Because of Something to Do with… Chickens

VW’s ID.Buzz Cargo Won’t Be Offered in Canada, Because of...

Volkswagen introduced its new ID.Buzz last week, including a commercial van version. However, the ID.Buzz Cargo won’t be coming to North America, and it’s b...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Chevrolet Offers a New Silverado to Young Man...
Article
Un poste d'essence à Chicago
Chicago Businessman Donates $1 Million in Gas
Article
Stellantis' new Hurricane engines
Stellantis Unveils New Hurricane 6-Cylinder E...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Over by Tornado, Continues on its Way
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Ov...
Video
The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 