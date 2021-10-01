Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Volkswagen Unveils New ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volkswagen has presented the coupe-style adjunct to its previously introduced ID.4 all-electric SUV. North American VW and EV lovers take note, however: for now, the German automaker has no plans to bring the ID.5 to our market.

From the front, in many other respects, the ID.5 is very similar to the ID.4 it riffs off of. The differences become apparent as you move towards the back, however, as the sloping roofline comes into view. For a general idea of the shape of the model and the role it will play in the ID lineup, think Audi Q4 Sportback.

The roofline might slope downwards, but VW claims no interior second-row or cargo space is lost in comparison with the ID.4 (cargo space is 549 litres with the seats up, and 1,561 with them down). And the reward for this design trickery is a more stylish vehicle – if you happen to like the style of coupe-SUVs.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Volkswagen ID.5, profile
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen ID.5, profile

There are other features to help distinguish the 5 from the 4 in the ID lineup. There are elements borrowed from other sportier Volkswagen models, and that sloping roofline ends at a functional rear spoiler. Inside, there are fewer differences from the ID.4, so if you’ve seen or are familiar with that model, that’s what you get here. The gauge cluster is mounted on the steering column (and contains the button for shifting gears), and the space is modern yet slightly spartan.

In terms of performance, it’s worth keeping mind the specs provided are for global markets, and may differ from any eventual North American ID.5. The rear-motor-only layout of the ID.5 Pro with rear-wheel motor delivers 172 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque, while the same layout in ID.5 Pro Performance generates 201 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque. The 77-kWh battery pack is the same for both versions; range is given for the WLTP cycle at 520 km.

Volkswagen ID.5 2022, trois quarts arrière
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID.5 2022, trois quarts arrière

The global presentation included the rollout of a sportier GTX variant, though as with the ID.4, that variant won’t come to our market, even if the ID.5 eventually does. The GTX version uses the same battery pack, but gets two motors (and thus AWD) and delivers a total output of 295 hp. Range in its case is 480 km, again for the WLTP cycle.

Volkswagen says that for now the ID.5 will launch in Europe and China, but it does hint that other markets could join that list at some point. We suspect the automaker is likely waiting to see how well the ID.4 fares in North America before committing to bringing the 5 here. It does seem like the latter is a natural for our market, which already makes space for a number of similar-sized coupe-style SUVs. Time will tell…

2022 Volkswagen ID.5, interior
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen ID.5, interior
Photos:Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen ID.5 pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

The Volkswagen ID.5 Will Make Its Official Debut This Week

The Volkswagen ID.5 Will Make Its Official Debut This Week

This week Volkswagen will present the ID.5 and its GTX performance variant to the world. The new EV is in essence a coupe-style variant of the ID.4 all-elect...

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen has shared a new set of images showing a camouflaged version of the ID.5 GTX electric SUV that it will unveil at the Munich Motor Show. That event...

Volkswagen To Revive the Scout Name?

Volkswagen To Revive the Scout Name?

Ford’s done it, and Jeep’s done it. Now Volkswagen is said to be considering reviving a name from the past. The Scout nomenclature belongs to one of its divi...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2022 Honda Civic Si
2022 Honda Civic Si Gets $33,150 Price Point ...
Article
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: Quick Re...
Review
The Volkswagen ID.5 Will Make Its Official De...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ Review: Big Performance, Big Comfort
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Mat...
Video
Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 