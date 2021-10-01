Volkswagen has presented the coupe-style adjunct to its previously introduced ID.4 all-electric SUV. North American VW and EV lovers take note, however: for now, the German automaker has no plans to bring the ID.5 to our market.

From the front, in many other respects, the ID.5 is very similar to the ID.4 it riffs off of. The differences become apparent as you move towards the back, however, as the sloping roofline comes into view. For a general idea of the shape of the model and the role it will play in the ID lineup, think Audi Q4 Sportback.

The roofline might slope downwards, but VW claims no interior second-row or cargo space is lost in comparison with the ID.4 (cargo space is 549 litres with the seats up, and 1,561 with them down). And the reward for this design trickery is a more stylish vehicle – if you happen to like the style of coupe-SUVs.

There are other features to help distinguish the 5 from the 4 in the ID lineup. There are elements borrowed from other sportier Volkswagen models, and that sloping roofline ends at a functional rear spoiler. Inside, there are fewer differences from the ID.4, so if you’ve seen or are familiar with that model, that’s what you get here. The gauge cluster is mounted on the steering column (and contains the button for shifting gears), and the space is modern yet slightly spartan.

In terms of performance, it’s worth keeping mind the specs provided are for global markets, and may differ from any eventual North American ID.5. The rear-motor-only layout of the ID.5 Pro with rear-wheel motor delivers 172 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque, while the same layout in ID.5 Pro Performance generates 201 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque. The 77-kWh battery pack is the same for both versions; range is given for the WLTP cycle at 520 km.

The global presentation included the rollout of a sportier GTX variant, though as with the ID.4, that variant won’t come to our market, even if the ID.5 eventually does. The GTX version uses the same battery pack, but gets two motors (and thus AWD) and delivers a total output of 295 hp. Range in its case is 480 km, again for the WLTP cycle.

Volkswagen says that for now the ID.5 will launch in Europe and China, but it does hint that other markets could join that list at some point. We suspect the automaker is likely waiting to see how well the ID.4 fares in North America before committing to bringing the 5 here. It does seem like the latter is a natural for our market, which already makes space for a number of similar-sized coupe-style SUVs. Time will tell…