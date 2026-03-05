Volkswagen has shown a new teaser image of the all-electric ninth-generation Golf currently in development. The silhouette image shown this week during a meeting at VW’s Wolfsburg HQ shows a very recognizable Golf.

Sadly, it appears the company’s plans do not, at this point in time, include bringing this new Golf to Canada.

The new electric Golf will be built on VW’s new EV-dedicated Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), and assembly is set to happen in Wolfsburg. It’s expected the model will be renamed the ID. Golf as it moves to an electric powertrain.

The automaker confirmed at the same time that it plans to continue to produce the European gas-engine Tiguan SUV at least through 2035. We should point out that the European version of the model is distinct from the North American Tiguan, which is derived from VW’s larger Tayron SUV sold in Europe.

The automaker outlined plans for the European Tiguan that include updates for the compact SUV in 2028 and again in 2031. Logically, that would mean the gas-engine model’s existence is assured through 2035. And that jives with the automaker’s recent declarations that it wants to continue to offer internal-combustion-engine vehicles into the 2030s, even as it ramps up electrification efforts.

There has been persistent speculation that Volkswagen plans to rename the ID.4 electric SUV as the ID. Tiguan. The next revision for the EV is due soon and should include exterior design changes, interior updates and improvements to the powertrain. Another caveat is in order here, since VW could well decide on the name change in Europe but not in North America.

But in any case, the rumoured name change combined with the confirmed plans for the Tiguan indicate that Volkswagen is intent on keeping the Tiguan name active in its lineup, no matter what direction its powertrain strategies ultimately take.