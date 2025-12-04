Kia EV2 Production Model Teased Ahead of January Reveal

Kia is accelerating its electric offensive with the arrival of the EV2, a subcompact SUV that will transition from concept status to production model at its world premiere at the Brussels Auto Show on January 9, 2026.

Kia's EV2 in concept form | Photo: Kia

Design of the Kia EV2

First presented as a concept at Kia EV Day in February 2025, this little brother to the EV3 and EV6 will retain its stocky proportions, square nose, and sloping roofline. A few adjustments will nonetheless be necessary, notably a lengthened front rail to meet safety standards, as well as the addition of a more conventional B-pillar.

Kia also announces a spacious and modular cabin, adopting the concept idea where the rear seats could fold down to create an entirely flat floor.

The images of the camouflaged EV released by the manufacturer confirm a silhouette very close to the initial prototype. The daytime running lights faithfully recall those of the concept presented a few months earlier, while the rear spoiler adopts a slightly sportier look.

Powertrain of the Kia EV2

Under the bodywork, the EV2 will remain faithful to a front-wheel drive architecture with a single motor, a choice inspired by its cousin, the Hyundai Inster. The latter offers 113 horsepower, 39 or 46 kWh batteries, and a range varying between 327 and 369 km according to the WLTP cycle.

For the EV2, we can expect:

• A 400 volt platform;

• The use of LFP or NCM batteries offering up to about 300 km of range;

• A fast charging capability allowing the battery to go from 10% to 80% in about thirty minutes;

• The V2L option (to power external devices).

For Canada?

For now, nothing is certain regarding the Canadian market. Kia has not yet confirmed the EV2's arrival here, unlike the EV4, whose launch is planned for early 2026. The manufacturer seems to be primarily directing the EV2 towards Europe, where it targets a price of around €30,000, or in the neighborhood of $45,000 CAD. That pricing – roughly on a par with that of the new Nissan LEAF - suggests a strategy more focused on accessibility. The model will also focus on versatility and primarily urban use.

It should be noted that the production of the EV2 will be carried out in Europe.

While waiting to find out if Kia chooses to extend its commercialization to North America, we will have to wait until the Brussels Auto Show to obtain the full technical specifications of the model. Enthusiasts are also hoping for a favorable announcement for the Canadian market, where the EV6 and EV9 are already well-implanted in the market.

Kia EV2 Concept | Photo: Kia

