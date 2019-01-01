Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit: No production limit in Canada

We first reported on it yesterday: Volkswagen will be producing a new version of the Golf in 2019, in the form of a special Rabbit edition of the GTI. But we’ve gotten confirmation that, unlike in the United States, which will get only 3,000 units of the new Rabbit, production will not be limited in Canada.

The news was confirmed to us late last night by Thomas Tetzlaff, head of communication for Canada at VW, who couldn’t have been more clear:

“We will produce as many units as consumers want.”

- Thomas Tetzlaff

Great news for VW, Golf and Rabbit lovers in Canada!

As we reported, we know that the special edition will ride on gloss-black aluminum alloy wheels 18 inches in diameter. The model’s exterior will also get a spoiler and side-view mirrors in the same paint finish. Buyers will have four exterior colour choices: blue, grey, white or black.

Edition-exclusive carpeting and distinct logos integrated on the seats will reinforce the message that this is a special edition, even if it won’t be limited. The car also gets adaptive LED lights and keyless entry.

The Rabbit edition gets the GTI’s same 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine with an output of 220 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions should also be available parts of the product offering.


The Rabbit name of course holds special significance for Golf and VW fans. It was first advanced by the company at the start of the 1980s in North America, and more recently it was used when the fifth generation of the Golf was introduced. The model reverted back to the simpler Golf nameplate with the debut of the sixth generation. The current generation of Golf is the model’s seventh.

