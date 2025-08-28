VW Golf R Anniversary Edition Could Get Audi RS3 Engine

• Volkswagen is reportedly considering a Golf Rl 25th anniversary edition, powered by the Audi RS3 engine.

What would the automotive world be without juicy rumours? One that surfaced this week is sure to get people talking, as it concerns a model that stirs passions: the Volkswagen Golf R.

According to Autocar, Volkswagen could equip a special 25th Anniversary Golf R with the Audi RS3’s 2.5L 5-cylinder turbo engine. That block offers 394 hp in the Audi, which is substantially more than the 328 hp delivered by the Golf R's 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo.

Autocar also reports the 5-cylinder Golf R is planned for 2027, which marks a quarter-century since the model's debut in 2002 with the variant known to fans as the R32.

2025 Volkswagen Golf R | Photo: Volkswagen

This Golf R on steroids could be the last one to use a gasoline engine, since electrification—either hybrid or eventually all-electric—is in the vehicle's future.

The news surprised some, since it’s expected Audi's 5-cylinder block will be discontinued due to increasingly strict European standards. However, Audi is reportedly determined to update the engine to make it compliant with the Euro 7 standards set to take effect in November 2026.

The thought of a Golf R so equipped is an appealing one, to say the least. With an additional 66 horses and 59 more lb-ft of torque, we would be looking at a real powerhouse. The car is already quite a performer, but the switch would make it the most powerful Volkswagen Golf in history.

The car would surely also get a number of associated upgrades to elements like the steering, suspension and tires.