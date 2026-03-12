Infiniti Planning V6 for 2027 QX65?

Infiniti has been making much of its intention to reoccupy the performance space, and its Exhibit A is the 2026 QX65, soon to hit the market in Canada. We will be driving the model in a first test drive next month, so stay tuned for that.

It appears, though, that Infiniti has bigger plans for under the hood as of next year. While the inaugural 2026 edition of the coupe-style crossover is getting a 4-cylinder engine (reports say a 2.0L turbocharged unit, but Infiniti has not confirmed anything yet), Infiniti is reportedly planning to introduce a V6 under the hood as of 2027.

We could then see a lineup featuring both the 4-cylinder – possibly the 2.0L turbo engine that currently delivers 268 hp in the QX50 and QX55 – and a 3.5L V6, according to an internal source cited by Automotive News. Variants with that bigger mill are expected to debut in the summer of 2027.

That V6 is also currently in use, in the Nissan Pathfinder. With that model it delivers 284 hp, but it’s expected it will be tuned to offer upwards of 300 hp for Infiniti.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The decision to offer a V6 is backed by market data and shifting regulations. Nissan U.S. sales chief Tiago Castro suggested that a 6-cylinder option could boost QX65 sales by more than 10 percent, noting that many luxury buyers still equate 6-cylinder power with premium status. According to Edmunds analyst Ivan Drury, 6-cylinder engines accounted for 41 percent of luxury midsize crossover sales last year, proving the configuration's ongoing relevance.

Infiniti executives initially limited the QX65 to a 4-cylinder launch due to strict emissions rules in place during the vehicle's development. Recent policy changes have since provided automakers with more flexibility, allowing Infiniti to reconsider its powertrain strategy.

The QX65 will sit alongside the QX60 in the middle of the brand's lineup, targeting first-time luxury buyers and empty-nesters. At the same time, the brand is readying a new entry-level SUV based on the Nissan Rogue to sit beneath them.

Pricing for the QX65 will be announced closer to the delivery date, which is expected to begin in just a few months.