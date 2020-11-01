Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Volkswagen ID. Buggy Won’t Happen After All

The ID. Buggy concept was first presented in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show and subsequently made it to North American soil. From the outset, this crazy project seemed improbable if not impossible, but the approach was still refreshing and interesting.

Then, a few months ago, we learned that Volkswagen was seriously considering producting this niche product and that a partner was interested in the project. There was hope.

Hope no more. This week, Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter confirmed that a production-version ID. Buggy wasn’t going to happen. “No, we won’t do this car. We had a partner, but in the end it didn’t work out,” he told the Autocar website.

The ID. Buggy concept, which was based on the 1960s Meyer Manx (which was based on the Beetle), featured a configuration with two electric motors (one for each axle) producing a total of 201 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A 62-kWh lithium-ion battery provided a range of approximately 250 km.

The partner referred to was the German company e.Go Mobile. The problem was that the company went bankrupt, putting an end to the collaboration plans. When the project died, Volkswagen initially reworked the idea of the vehicle into a more "accessible" off-road model. Called the ID. Ruggedzz, it was expected to be ready for introduction in 2023. Now, management has rejected this idea.

“We've shelved it,” Ralf Brandstätter told Autocar. “That doesn't mean it won't be built, but I don't think you'll see it soon. We have bigger projects in the pipeline.”

This means that the first original Volkswagen electric vehicle to appear in our market will be the production version of the ID. Buzz, a modern, all-electric interpretation of the 1960s VW microbus. It’s  expected in 2022.

Volkswagen ID. Buggy, profil
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Buggy, profil

More Articles

