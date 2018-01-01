Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

Volkswagen ID. Buggy Will Be Made, but in a Different Form

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen presented the ID Buggy concept, a modern-day interpretation of the famed Dune Buggy. The new prototype took on a pseudo-Beetle appearance, but as drawn for a cartoon. Needless to say, the design caused a sensation.

At that time, Volkswagen said it would like to see its electric concept reach the production stage, even though there’s no niche market for this type of product in the industry. The company's plans changed, but all, it seems, is not lost regarding the new Buggy.  

According to Car Magazine, Volkswagen has abandoned its original strategy. The automaker initially intended to develop a low-volume production version in collaboration with the Aachen, Germany-based company e.Go Mobile. However, that firm recently filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving Volkswagen without a partner for the project.

Rest assured, however, it seems the German manufacturer is not thinking of tossing that project aside. Instead, the ID. Buggy is to be reinvented as a more "conventional" product, one with a relatively affordable price tag attached to it. It will retain some of the key features of the concept, including large off-road tires, high ground clearance and a completely unique design.

“The electric-car era will force SUVs to change. We’ve always wondered what’s the next big thing after the SUV: it’s the fully electric SUV.”

- Jurgen Stackmann, member of Volkswagen's board of directors.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Prototype Volkswagen ID. Buggy, profil
Photo: Volkswagen
Prototype Volkswagen ID. Buggy, profil

Don’t expect it for next spring, however. The Buggy won't see the light of day before 2023. It's also not expected to make the leap to North America. However, with the withdrawal of the Golf from our market, Volkswagen certainly owes us one. Let's just hope that if the model generates positive interest, our continent won't be ignored.  

As for the shape it might take, we can imagine a future rival to the Land Rover Defender and the new Ford Bronco Sport... with the difference that it would be all electric. If the concept idea is respected, it would be smaller and focused on a very adventurous lifestyle.

Another story we'll be following closely.

Volkswagen ID. Buggy concept, rear
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Buggy concept, rear
Photos:Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Buggy pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Registers e-Samba Name in Europe

Volkswagen Registers e-Samba Name in Europe

Volkswagen has applied to trademark the e-Samba name with authorities in Europe. It’s not known what the company’s plans are for the name, but odds are good ...

Images of New Volkswagen ID.4 Leaked

Images of New Volkswagen ID.4 Leaked

Official, un-camouflaged images of the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 have leaked out and are bouncing around the Web. The second electric model being produced by VW u...

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf R Won’t Get Electrified Version

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf R Won’t Get Electrified Version

Volkswagen's R division has confirmed that there will be no electric version with the next-generation Golf R. Budget restrictions make it impossible to go th...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Hyundai Palisade
What’s That Smell? New Hyundai Palisade Suffe...
Article
The new Batmobile
Here’s What the Next Batmobile Looks Like
Article
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Offering More Mustang Mach-E First Editions
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Here’s What the Next Batmobile Looks Like
Here’s What the Next Batmobil...
Video
2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certified Legendary… But the Changes, They Are A Comin’
2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certi...
Video
Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 