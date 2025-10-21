Volkswagen Pauses Production of ID. Buzz in Hanover

Volkswagen will suspend production of the ID. Buzz at its commercial vehicle plant in Hanover for one week in October, a pause that coincides with the autumn holidays in Lower Saxony. The factory produces both the ID. Buzz electric minivan and the internal-combustion-engine Multivan.

According to a spokesperson cited by the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung daily, the measure aims to give VW “the necessary flexibility to adapt production planning to market demand, which has evolved more rapidly than expected.”

Demand in Europe weaker then expected

The Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) division is facing a general slowdown in the European light commercial vehicle market and slower-than-expected growth in the electric segment.

The manufacturer has already adjusted production: about 21,000 fewer vehicles—combining the ID. Buzz and Multivan—are expected to be assembled in Hanover this year, according to internal sources cited by HAZ.

To respond to market weakness, VW had already extended the summer holidays from three to four weeks and, since September 1, reinstated the normal 35-hour week after having temporarily increased working time to 37.5 hours.

Botched U.S. launch for the ID. Buzz

The pause also comes after a difficult start in the United States.

Launched in the fall of 2024, the ID. Buzz was meant to appeal to those nostalgic for the mythical Volkswagen microbus, especially in California. But the model was quickly recalled - the third-row seats were too wide to meet U.S. safety standards. That recall, which affected the first 5,000 units produced, temporarily halted deliveries in the U.S. before resuming in July 2025.

Sales are up, but still far from targets

Despite the setbacks, global deliveries of the ID. Buzz did increase by 70 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching 27,600 units, while orders grew by 42 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

However, those figures remain below Volkswagen's internal expectations, forcing the brand to slow its production pace.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A pause confirmed in October

The assembly lines in Hanover-Stöcken have been stopped since Monday, October 20, a spokesperson confirmed to NDR. The suspension will last five days, as originally planned.

VW says the pause is due to market demand, which remains weaker than expected, for both the ID. Buzz and the Multivan T7. The measures to reduce working hours and temporary sales offers have not been enough to offset the slowdown.

Special offers to boost sales

To stimulate demand, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is currently running a campaign called "Maker Month," offering attractive leasing conditions for the ID. Buzz and the e-Transporter (produced in partnership with Ford Otosan in Turkey). Internal combustion models (gasoline and diesel) are also included in the sales offensive.

This temporary suspension illustrates the fragility of the European electric vehicle market, where demand is stagnating after an initial boom.

Volkswagen, which is counting on the ID. Buzz as a pillar of its electrification strategy, will likely have to revise its short-term targets before resuming full-scale production.