Volkswagen today presented the ID. Cross Concept at the IAA MOBILITY show in Munich. The all-electric compact SUV represents the latest sign that Volkswagen and several other carmakers are getting serious about offering their customers more affordable EVs.

The production version of this concept is expected next year. It will follow on the heels of several other affordably priced EVs VW plans to bring to market in Europe. Just recently the automaker confirmed its ID.2 all concept will become the ID. Polo, and we’ve also seen the ID. GTI Concept, set to launch has the ID. Polo GTI, and the ID. EVERY1. These should start rolling onto the market starting next year, though only in Europe for now.

| Photo: Volkswagen

Design of the Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept

At its Munich presentation, Volkswagen also detailed the new Pure Positive design philosophy that will be applied to Volkswagen brand but also future models under the Scout and Porsche banners. Here it is, explained:

"We call our new design language 'Pure Positive'. It is based on our three design pillars: 'Stability', 'Sympathy' and 'Secret Sauce' and will shape every future Volkswagen model. Stability stands for the 'caregiver' – it conveys trust, security and reliability. Sympathy embodies the 'everyday hero' – accessible, authentic and guided by a positive attitude that immediately creates an emotional connection. And the 'Secret Sauce' reflects the 'idealistic creator' – it brings in the special, inspiring accents that make a Volkswagen unmistakable.” - Andreas Mindt, Chief Designer Volkswagen

You can decide whether the images of the ID. Cross Concept correspond to that or not. But more practically speaking, know that that the concept anyways spans 4,161 mm in length and 1,839 mm in width, and that it rises 1,588 mm into the air; wheelbase is 2,601 mm. To give you an idea, it’s in the same ballpark dimension-wise as the Kia Seltos, except a little shorter, a little wider and a little less tall.

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen

Inside

Remember, this is a concept so some elements could change or disappear by the time we see the production version. But for now, VW touts configurable light and sound settings, fabric seating and other surfaces and plant elements. The seating can be fully folded to create a reclining area and allows VW to promise that lounge-like ambiance required for seemingly every new electric concept that comes along these days.

The cockpit is distinct from VWs we know, highlighted by two digital displays side-by-side. The driver data screen is 11 inches diagonally across, the infotainment display slightly bigger at 13 inches.

| Photo: Volkswagen

Powertrain of the Volkswagen ID. Cross

The ID. Cross Concept is designed using VW’s MEB+ electric architecture; its front-wheel drive system is expected to deliver a modest range of around 420 km on the WLTP cycle, which translates into roughly 295 km in North America, via its 155-kW motor delivering an output of 208 hp.

The model will also integrate Volkswagen’s next-generation software for its infotainment and drive assist features. Some of those features will be systems previously reserved for higher-end – and more expensive – EVs from the Volkswagen Group.

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen