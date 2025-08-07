Volkswagen Looks Set to Retire the Touareg after 2026

The Volkswagen Touareg was marketed in Canada from 2004 to 2017, inclusively. The model left an indelible mark on the market and among enthusiasts.

The mid-size SUV was THE luxury product of the Volkswagen company, and its powertrains made it a beast on the road. The fact that its cousins were the Porsche Cayenne and Audi Q7 only added to its aura.

Also noteworthy in its case? The maintenance costs.

Be that as it may, the Touareg, which continued on elsewhere in the world after leaving the Canadian market, looks like t has reached the end of its road. Reports are that the 2026 model-year, its 24th on the market, will be its last.

The Autocar outlet cited unnamed people familiar with the matter. Those sources claim that Volkswagen has not planned a replacement for the Touareg, favouring the development of new, more affordable models instead.

Volkswagen Touareg e-Hybrid 2025 | Photo: Volkswagen

If this is confirmed, an important piece of Volkswagen's history will be sent into retirement. When a product is sold for a quarter of a century, that's worth noting.

In Volkswagen's current lineup, it's the Atlas that has come to take the Touareg's place. That SUV is less exciting, but in return it’s more practical and more affordable for the majority of families with this type of need.