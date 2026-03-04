Volkswagen Delivers Two Millionth Electric Vehicle

Volkswagen has reached a significant landmark in its global transition to electric mobility. The German auto giant just assembled its two millionth all-electric vehicle, a Volkswagen ID.3, at its Zwickau plant in Germany.

| Photo: Volkswagen

Said Martin Sander, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales, as the two millionth EV was delivered to its customer in Dresden, the milestone serves as concrete evidence of the brand’s long-term commitment to a competitive electric portfolio.

Volkswagen produced its first all-electric vehicle back in 2013, the e-up! eventually being followed by the e-Golf, an-electric, small-range version of its iconic small car, and which had a brief run in North America.

| Photo: Volkswagen

The ID models

The move to large-scale EV production, however, began with the launch in 2020 of the dedicated ID. line of electric models. There have been niche models like the ID. Buzz, other ID. models that never planned but never saw the light of day, and some – like the ID.7 – that reached some markets but were cancelled for others, namely North America. But there have been notable successes as well.

Leading the way to date for VW is the ID.4 compact SUV, of which the automaker has sold over 900,000 units worldwide, thanks to its appeal in large markets as varied as North America, Europe and China. The European-market ID.3, meanwhile, has done nearly as well despite not being offered in North America; Volkswagen has sold almost 630,000 units of it to date. The ID.7 sedan and its ID.7 wagon counterpart have accounted for another 132,000 sales, mainly in Europe and some Asian markets.

The heart of EV production for Volkswagen remains the Zwickau plant, which manufactured some 212,000 electric cars in 2025.

But like other carmakers, VW is looking increasingly at launching more EVs that are accessible to buyers on a budget. Beginning this year, Volkswagen plans to launch four new models in the small and compact segments – though we shouldn’t expect to see all of those in North America. Central to this push is the Volkswagen ID. Polo, which should play a key role in Volkswagen’s efforts to maintain its market share against emerging global competitors.