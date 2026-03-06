The Volkswagen Group is marking an important milestone as it surpasses 4 million all-electric vehicles sold across its various brands.

Just days ago, The Volkswagen brand announced it had delivered its two-millionth EV; this new milestone total includes Audi and Porsche sales figures, as well as those of Skoda and Cupra.

| Photo: Volkswagen

Production of EVs at Volkswagen stretches back to 2013 with the launch of the e-up! That was followed by the e-Golf, an-electric, small-range version of its iconic small car, and which had a brief run in North America.

The development of the MEB EV-dedicated platform, in use since 2019, allowed for a rapid expansion of EV offerings across the auto giant’s brands, most notably Porsche and Audi. To date, the automaker has delivered some 3 million vehicles built on that MEB platform.

Audi Q6 e-tron | Photo: D.Rufiange

In 2025, the Volkswagen Group held the largest share of the European BEV (battery electric vehicle) market, accounting for around 27 percent of sales of all-electric vehicles on the Old Continent. Of the company’s four million BEVs sold to date, some 77 percent have been in Europe.

Here are the top-selling all-electric models in the Volkswagen Group’s history:

1) Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 – 901,000 units sold

2) Volkswagen ID.3 – 628,000

3) Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) – 387,000

4) Škoda Enyaq (incl. Coupé) - 352,000

5) Audi e-tron/Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 255,000

6) Porsche Taycan (incl. Turismo) - 177,000

7) CUPRA Born - 172,000

8) Volkswagen e-Golf - 152,000

9) Volkswagen ID. Buzz (incl. Cargo) - 132,000

10) Volkswagen ID.7 (incl. Tourer) - 132,000

Porsche Taycan 4s Cross Turismo | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Its sales success in the BEV segment hasn’t spared Volkswagen Group from entering a difficult, cost-cutting phase in its existence, of course. Development costs in the EV and EV battery domains have been massive, China has surged as a daunting rival for market share not just in its home and Asian markets but in Europe as well, and U.S. tariffs have presented an additional challenge as well in the last year.

But still, four million BEVs sold is nothing to sneeze at, and the long-term outlook for EV adoption remains very positive.