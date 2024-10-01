The Volvo 240 Turns 50

In Volvo’s long history, certain models that have marked the brand's career come to mind. Among them, the PV444/544, which launched the Swedish manufacturer's adventure in Canada, and the P1800, a coupe with unique and spectacular lines.

However, the model that really reached the masses and marked the lives of millions of families was the Volvo 240. In all, between 1974 and 1993, the brand assembled 2.8 million of them.

The 1974 Volvo 244 1974, on the road, or above it | Photo: Volvo

Safety advances

Volvo introduced the 240 in August 1974, as part of what was then the 200 series. Based on the 140, as well as Volvo's experimental car from 1972, the 240 came to redefine safety standards, notably with a design that included crumple zones to protect occupants in the event of impact. Not to mention huge head restraints, three-point seat belts and a host of other safety features.

To mark the occasion, Volvo has released a video recalling the history of the series. It's well worth a look.

|

Following its withdrawal from the market, the 240 could have sunk into oblivion, but that's not what happened. It made such an impression that today, it's increasingly sought-after by collectors, many of those with memories of getting driven around in one in their youth.

And in many markets around the world, original 240s are still in circulation, often in daily use by their owners. This is particularly true in California.

Certainly, because its build quality was so solid, it's an interesting choice for anyone looking for a long-lasting model... whether for everyday use or for Sunday rides.