Volvo Cars Canada is teaming up with footwear company Casca to introduce a limited-edition sneaker next week, this to mark World Car Free Day on September 22nd. The shoes will be available to Canadian customers online as of that day, at an asking price of $198 CAD.

So what makes these shoes so special? Casco says the shoes are the product of a considered, long-term sustainable and circular approach to the design, part of the two brands’ push to fulfill their vision of a carbon-neutral future.

“We’re excited to team up with Casca footwear who share similar values and combine our passions for sustainability, technology, and understated modern design. At Volvo Cars, we are committed to setting the highest standards of sustainability in mobility and that goes beyond electrifying our fleet to transforming all aspects of our business. The shoe we have created with Casca in celebration of World Car Free Day, is one way to recognize the many steps we are taking on our journey to climate neutrality.” - Matt Girgis, managing director of Volvo Canada

Photo: Volvo The new sneakers from Volvo / Casco, fig. 2

The XC40 Recharge SUV’s Scandinavian-inspired design was carried over to this new interpretation of Casca’s trademark clean lines, Volvo further explains. The Swedish flag is represented on one shoe tag, while the classic Casca yellow can be seen on the other.

To maximize sustainability, 10% of the shoe’s sole is made from recycled car tire, a first for Casca. Seven recycled plastic bottles are used to make the yarn for each breathable, flexible knit upper.

“The Volvo XC40 Recharge was designed to reduce environmental impact, so it was the perfect inspiration for the shoe.” - Kevin Reid Lead Director and Co-Founder, Casca

Photo: Volvo The new sneakers from Volvo / Casco, fig. 3

Photo: Volvo The new sneakers from Volvo / Casco, fig. 4