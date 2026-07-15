Volvo Mulls Return of Sedans and Wagons to U.S.

In a reversal of its recent SUV-only strategy, Volvo is reportedly looking at bringing back sedans and station wagons to U.S. showrooms, in electric form. And we’ll provide the usual caveat-laden hope that the Swedish automaker would include Canadian showrooms in its plan.

The potential shift comes just a year after the Swedish automaker aggressively cleared its American lineup of passenger cars. The brand, recall, discontinued the S90 sedan in 2025 and pulled its final V60 and V90 Cross Country wagons in early 2026.

Now, Volvo is eyeing a 2028 debut for a pair of midsize electric vehicles. Because these models are already under development for the European market, federalizing them for U.S. roads is expected to be a relatively straightforward task. And that, of course, is where one of the caveats comes in concerning Canada, which has its own requirements.

Leveraging next-gen architecture

The proposed electric sedan and wagon would likely revive Volvo’s familiar 60- or 70-series nameplates. Both vehicles would ride on the company’s cutting-edge, 800-volt SPA3 architecture, the same next-generation platform that underpins the upcoming EX60 crossover.

This high-voltage setup ensures fast charging capabilities and flexible motor configurations. To appeal to active buyers, a rugged, lifted Cross Country wagon variant is also under active consideration.



Volvo V90 2020 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A strategic brand fit

While SUVs continue to dominate over 80 percent of the U.S. market, lower-slung vehicles offer superior aerodynamics, yielding better highway range and efficiency. But that’s a fact that’s existed for a long time, so why the change of heart now?

Because like other carmakers, Volvo is hearing from younger buyers that they want something different than what their parents drive. They want, in other words, “counter-culture” alternatives to the heavy, oversized SUVs they grew up with. Wagons and sedans are deeply woven into Volvo's heritage, uniquely positioning the brand to capture this emerging niche.

Modest expectations

Volvo is keeping sales expectations realistic, projecting combined annual volumes of around 10,000 units. Importantly, pricing is expected to start in the low-$50,000 range. That’s not exactly “affordable”, but for those younger buyers who can manage to climb into the premium categories, it’s “reasonable”.

Certainly, struggling Volvo dealers will be happy to have something new, stylish and exciting to offer customers and help them grow market share. It’s also worth remembering that the recent decision to bar Polestar from the U.S. market leaves a slightly larger hole in the electric sedan market. As it happens, both Polestar and Volvo are owned by Chinese auto giant Geely…