It’s Official: Volkswagen ID.7 Not Coming to North America

The cancellation of the Volkswagen ID.7 for the North American market has been rumoured for some time, so the news this week that the German automaker has confirmed it won’t introduce the new electric sedan here came as no surprise.

The project had been on uncertain ground since last May. The model was originally scheduled to make its debut in the third quarter of 2024. The first hurdle came when when VW announced a delay of the launch, but it turns out that was just delaying the inevitable.

Clearly, the company is watching the U.S. market and decided there is simply too much uncertainty there right now. A Volkswagen spokesperson explained that the decision was due to “the ongoing challenging EV climate.”

Consumers are still facing a paucity of affordable EVs, which only adds to the challenges posed by anxiety about range and recharging infrastructure in the U.S. The incoming U.S. administration’s rhetoric regarding EVs certainly didn't reassure Volkswagen.

VW’s spokesman did stress that the company’s long-term product strategy remains centered around electric vehicles, and that there are still plans to launch new EVs in the U.S.

The Volkswagen ID.7, rear | Photo: Volkswagen

As for Canada, we can assume that what goes for the U.S. market applies here as well. The company’s head of communications in Canada confirmed to the Car Guide that the ID.7 is cancelled for Canada as well. The ID.7 continues to be marketed in Europe and China.

Currently, Volkswagen offers the ID.4 and ID.Buzz electric models in Canada.

Amid all the news, we did learn from American dealers that the model's anticipated selling price of between $50,000 and $60,000 USD led them to fear low sales volumes.

Volkswagen has already said it will not be presenting any new electric models for our market in 2025, and that it plans to share details on its next project in 2026.