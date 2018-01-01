Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volvo, now well into its turn to electric mobility, provided further details of its plans for the next decade this week. Along the way it made a statement that surprised more than a few. Indeed, in addition to the switch to all-electric vehicles that it plans to make complete as of 2030, the Swedish automaker wants to sell its vehicles only online.

To accompany this new strategy, Volvo says it will develop its customer services. The first vehicle that will be sold exclusively online is the C40 Recharge, a model presented as part of the company's announcement.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, three-quarters front
Photo: Volvo
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, three-quarters front

The 2022 C40 Recharge is an SUV with coupe-like styling and comes equipped with a 78-kWh battery, which Volvo says will give it a range of approximately 420 km. With electric motors in the front and rear, a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds will be possible, and the model will also be available with all-wheel drive. It's possible to go from 0 to 80 percent of charge in just 40 minutes at a quick charging station.

Also, the C40 will be completely leather-free, a trend set to spread to the brand's other models in the coming years. Initially, the C40 Recharge will be available for online ordering through Volvo Studios in New York, Milan and Tokyo.

Not that dealers are being left out, Volvo said. In fact, the company wants them to act as partners, who “remain a crucial part of the customer experience and will continue to be responsible for a variety of important services such as selling, preparing, delivering and servicing cars.”

Volvo wants half of its sales to be all-electric by 2025. Five years later, it will not sell anything else but full-on EVs. And by 2040, it aims for carbon neutrality.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, front
Photo: Volvo
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, front
Photos:Volvo
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge First Drive: A Good Transition

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge First Drive: A Good Transition

The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first all-electric model from the Swedish automaker, not counting the Polaris sub-brand of course. The SUV represents an ...

Volvo Introduces 2021 XC40 Recharge

Volvo Introduces 2021 XC40 Recharge

Volvo has presented - virtually - the all-new 2021 XC Recharge, an all-electric small SUV that could instantly upend the premium EV market. Consumers will de...

Volvo Will Debut a Second All-Electric SUV in 2021

Volvo Will Debut a Second All-Electric SUV in 2021

Volvo has confirmed it will introduce a second all-electric SUV model in March, and begin production before the end of 2021.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Recalls... One Vehicle
Article
The Jeep Renegade and Wrangler Islander
Jeep Presents Islander Versions of the 2021 J...
Article
2013 Toyota RAV4
NHTSA Opens Investigation Affecting 1.9 milli...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
A V8 for the Land Rover Defender in 2022
A V8 for the Land Rover Defen...
Video
Kia Makes the Carnival Minivan Official for North America
Kia Makes the Carnival Miniva...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 