Volvo, now well into its turn to electric mobility, provided further details of its plans for the next decade this week. Along the way it made a statement that surprised more than a few. Indeed, in addition to the switch to all-electric vehicles that it plans to make complete as of 2030, the Swedish automaker wants to sell its vehicles only online.

To accompany this new strategy, Volvo says it will develop its customer services. The first vehicle that will be sold exclusively online is the C40 Recharge, a model presented as part of the company's announcement.

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, three-quarters front

The 2022 C40 Recharge is an SUV with coupe-like styling and comes equipped with a 78-kWh battery, which Volvo says will give it a range of approximately 420 km. With electric motors in the front and rear, a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds will be possible, and the model will also be available with all-wheel drive. It's possible to go from 0 to 80 percent of charge in just 40 minutes at a quick charging station.

Also, the C40 will be completely leather-free, a trend set to spread to the brand's other models in the coming years. Initially, the C40 Recharge will be available for online ordering through Volvo Studios in New York, Milan and Tokyo.

Not that dealers are being left out, Volvo said. In fact, the company wants them to act as partners, who “remain a crucial part of the customer experience and will continue to be responsible for a variety of important services such as selling, preparing, delivering and servicing cars.”

Volvo wants half of its sales to be all-electric by 2025. Five years later, it will not sell anything else but full-on EVs. And by 2040, it aims for carbon neutrality.