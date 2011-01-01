Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Volvo Announces Recall of 121,605 Vehicles, Including 11,843 in Canada

Volvo is recalling 121,605 vehicles because their Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system may not function as intended. The affected vehicles are 2019 and 2020 Volvo S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, S90 L, V90, V90 Cross Country, XC40, XC60 and XC90 models.

If you’re thinking we’ve just named every vehicle in the Volvo range, you are correct.

Of the total number of vehicles being recalled, Volvo Canada has confirmed that 11,843 vehicles are affected.

The issue
When operating properly, AEB systems are supposed to detect objects in the path of the vehicle and then automatically apply the brakes to prevent an accident. Unfortunately, Volvo says that due to software incompatibility with some vehicle components, the system "may not detect obstacles and engage as intended”.

The solution to correct the situation is simple: Volvo will download a software update into vehicles that will restore proper functionality. The recall officially goes into effect on May 1st. Owners should be notified within the next few weeks.

Photo: D.Boshouwers

