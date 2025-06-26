General Motors is recalling 62,468 Chevrolet pickups in the U.S. due to a defect in the brake pressure sensor assembly. According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the defect could lead to a fluid leak, increasing the risk of an electrical short circuit, which could lead to a fire.

2019-to-2024 Chevrolet Silverados affected

The recall affects certain Chevrolet Silverado trucks from the 2019-2024 model-years.

It's not currently known how many vehicles in Canada might be affected by the recall. Transport Canada has not yet released any information regarding the campaign.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT | Photo: Chevrolet

The problem

A defect in the brake pressure sensor assembly could lead to a fluid leak, causing a risk of an electrical short circuit.

The NHTSA specifies that a short circuit could generate excessive heat under the hood, enough to ignite certain components. Worse, a fire could occur even when the vehicle is turned off or parked unattended.

The origin of the problem is identified as an unauthorized chemical used by the supplier in the manufacturing of the brake assembly. That substance allegedly caused a gradual degradation of a component essential to the braking system, leading to the risk of a leak.

The solution

Although a significant number of vehicles are being recalled, GM estimates that only 1 percent of the vehicles might actually have the defect. The manufacturer is expected to contact affected owners soon to perform the necessary inspections and repairs free of charge.