Volvo has issued a major recall of 85,550 vehicles. A wide range of 2019-2020 models are affected by the recall, including he S60, S90, V60, V60 Cross Country, V90, V90 Cross Country, XC60 and XC90 models are affected by the campaign. In fact, only the XC40 is not among the recalled vehicles.

In Canada, 8,506 vehicles are affected.

A report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that a fueling problem has occurred with 46 vehicles. The problem occurs mostly when owners attempt to start the vehicle, but also when they open the door or press the brake pedal before starting to drive.

The reason, according to Transport Canada, is that “on certain vehicles, the fuse for the low-pressure fuel pump may be too small. As a result, the fuse could blow and the engine could stall while driving”.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

Of course, on the road, a sudden loss of power could increase the risk of an accident. In the case of plug-in hybrids, they could continue to operate if they have power, which could reduce the risk of incidents.

Volvo has not received any reports of injuries or accidents related to this issue.

The problem has a simple solution: Volvo will notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicle to a dealer to have the 15-amp fuse for the low-pressure fuel pump replaced with a 20-amp fuse.