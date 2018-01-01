Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

All Volvos Getting Single Top-Speed Limit from 2021 Onwards

In 2019, Volvo announced that it wanted to introduce a single system to limit the speed its vehicles can reach. Today, Volvo is delivering on this promise by announcing that, starting in 2021, all its products will be equipped with such a system.

We should be clear, most of the new vehicles sold on the market already have an electronic speed limit. Where Volvo is going further is by standardizing the practice, but also by lowering the ceiling to 180 km/h.

You might think that that’s still too much, but it's a step in the right direction here in Canada, where it becomes risky (legally speaking) to exceed 120 km/h.  

In Germany, this will have a more-substantial impact on high-speed enthusiasts. Volvo’s move could well make its vehicles less popular in that country with its autobahns. Although, it should be noted that Polestar models from the company's electrical division are not affected by this measure.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Volvo stated that this initiative is intended to improve road safety and demonstrate how manufacturers can help promote safer driving, beyond legislation. Volvo is not the first company to do so, mind you. For years, Japanese manufacturers have limited the maximum speed of their vehicles to 180 km/h as part of a good faith agreement between competitors. Most German automakers also limit the speed of their vehicles to 250 km/h, with the exception of performance-oriented models.

Volvo also announced on Wednesday that it intends to introduce a driver-adjustable speed limiter. Similar to the technology offered by others, such as Ford's MyKey system, Volvo will offer a new smart key that allows owners to set their own limits below 180 km/h, for example when lending their car to another driver.

2020 Volvo S60, steering wheel
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2020 Volvo S60, steering wheel

You May Also Like

Volvo Focuses on Safety at Super Bowl LIV

Volvo Focuses on Safety at Super Bowl LIV

Volvo could gift lucky winners the equivalent of a million dollars worth of cars during the Super Bowl LIV. The giveaway will happen if either the Chiefs of ...

New Volvo Tech Will Detect When Drivers Are Intoxicated

New Volvo Tech Will Detect When Drivers Are Intoxicated

Volvo is working on new technology that will use cameras and sensors to detect when drivers are inebriated. Certain telltale behaviours and signals will be i...

Volvo to Limit Vehicles’ Top Speeds to 180 km/h by 2020

Volvo to Limit Vehicles’ Top Speeds to 180 km/h by 2020

Volvo has announced it will cut the top speed limit in all of its vehicles to 180 km/h starting in 2020, as part of the company’s Vision 2020 plan designed t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Coronavirus: Park your Car in the Hot Sun thi...
Article
Lexus IS
A V8 Engine for the Regular Version of the Le...
Article
Urban traffic in Toronto
Traffic Congestion After Confinement: Better ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Video
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeba...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 