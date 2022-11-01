In certain spots across Canada, the last few weeks have been quite challenging in terms of weather. Unfortunately, when storms hit, one result is always far too many casualties on the roads.

We see it every snowfall: a lot of vehicles in the ditch, and too many reckless (or incompetent, or ignorant) drivers who insist on going too fast.

Too fast for their abilities, but also for those of their vehicles. The person who passed me at 120 km/h in a Chevrolet Cruze with fresh snow on the ground, for example, would clearly benefit from a winter driving course to make them more aware of the risks.

By the way, there’s something called Christmas approaching - have you ever thought of gifting someone this kind of program? There are many of them offered across Canada, often by experienced drivers who have more than one thing to teach about how to handle a vehicle, as much on dry surfaces as on snow or ice.

In order to get the full picture, I offered such a course to a friend. On a freezing Saturday last February, we headed off to the Quebec-based driving school of Marie-Laurence Paquin, a driving instructor and stuntwoman. The conditions were perfect for my friend to do her classes.

Photo: D.Rufiange Jamila at the wheel

The program

The course Paquin offers is four hours long. It also includes a 45-minute session the day before, during which participants are introduced to some driving notions (driving position, weight transfers, etc.). They also learn about the four exercises that await them the next day, including emergency braking, slalom driving and obstacle avoidance.

During the exercises my friend Jamila carried out, I was able to see her begin to understand the concepts, and then progress and gain in confidence as she got to know her vehicle. I was also struck by how effective a brand-new set of tires can be. Jamila's Hyundai Tucson was equipped with Nokian Hakkapeliitta R3 tires, which bite with purpose on snow and ice. In fact, the other participants, using other brands of tires, often more worn to boot, could not keep up. The difference in braking was quite astounding.

Now it's time for our student to tell you how she lived her experience...

On being offered a course:

I thought it was a course that, like most courses, would put a lot of emphasis on theory and safety... and not enough on practice. I recognized the need to participate since the area I live in is full of roads with sometimes dangerous conditions in the winter. I was grateful to have received this course as a gift, as I might not have thought of signing up for it, even though this type of course is of real interest to my safety and my life on the road.

Photo: D.Rufiange Jamila during one of the exercises

Marie-Laurence Paquin has been offering this course for several years, and she told us it’s really common for those who come to her have received the course as a gift.

On the exercise she appreciated the most:

I didn't have any particular expectations before the course, other than to learn, have fun and receive quality teaching. Those were my apprehensions, actually. What I enjoyed the most were the emergency braking and obstacle avoidance exercises with the cones.

The most striking thing about the braking exercise, as Marie-Laurence confirmed, is that many people discover what an ABS braking system is. Most people don't necessarily know how to react when it kicks in, but once you know how it works and how to modulate the braking, it becomes a great ally. That's something Jamila has come to understand during her exercises.

On what she learned from the course and from driving her vehicle:

The delicacy required to maneuvre the steering wheel when driving in a stressful situation. The more in control and informed an individual is about the vehicle and its capabilities, the more confidence and calm they can demonstrate when faced with an unexpected event.

On her driving after taking the course:

I find myself remembering techniques the instructor suggested when I make a turn or get caught on a slippery road. I now have tips to apply instead of going to my emotions of panic and distress. I am able to assess the need at the appropriate time and make the necessary maneuvers to anticipate and counteract the potential danger.

Photo: D.Rufiange During the slalom exercise

Jamila's responses confirmed one thing for me personally: the gift was worth it. If she now knows how to react in an emergency situation, then she feels safer on the road, both for herself and for others.

The next step will be an advanced driving course, but one thing at a time.

As for our instructor Marie-Laurence, she started her school a few years ago because she felt that “learning slippery driving techniques was essential to making our roads safer. In fact, this course should be mandatory in order to fully understand the reactions of our vehicle. So I thought it was really important to give the general public a chance to take this course, without the cost being too high. I wanted to make it more accessible.”

And it works, because every winter, nearly 100 people take advantage of her expertise. They sign up “because they want to get to know their vehicle better, gain experience (we have a lot of young drivers), develop the right reflexes, overcome a fear related to an accident that took place in the past, or simply come and have fun with their car in a closed circuit.”

And through these courses, she notes that people learn the most during the slalom event: “I think this exercise incorporates a lot of concepts to work on. Vision, smoothness with the steering wheel, weight transfers, constant speed, a good understanding of understeer and oversteer. For me, it's an essential exercise in the course.”

Photo: D.Rufiange Participants in the winter driving course

And, of course, everything is tailored to the person taking it. There were some fearful participants on our day at the Sanair track and it's important for her to respect everyone's reality. “It's the perfect environment to overcome your fears,” explains Marie-Laurence Paquin.

As for our student of the day, Jamila passed her tests with flying colours, impressing even the instructor. However, the instructor had one thing to remind everyone after the class.

“Obviously, it is important to remind everyone after a course like this that no one is invincible. Even with the right reflexes and closed-track experience, the only solution on the ice is to slow down. And don't forget all the unforeseen circumstances that can get in the way.”

For me, this was a first experience of its kind with in the company of a less-experienced winter driver. In our profession, we’re called upon to push the machines we drive hard on the track, both in summer and winter. It’s important to remember that not everyone is as lucky as we are to have frequent interactions with driving professionals. It’s also important to remember that we’re not invincible on the road either.

In short, be careful behind the wheel at all times. And don't hesitate to sign up for a winter driving course. It's the best gift you can give yourself or a loved one.