The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat, profile

Auto123 reviews the 2022 Ford Maverick.

The vogue for pickup trucks in the current environment is something Ford understands and appreciates better than anyone. The American auto giant has been the prime force in the segments for light-duty trucks for years now. Its F-Series has dominated all North American sales statistics almost since World War II – and in fact Ford recently assembled the 40 millionth F-150 truck for North America. Safe to say, the pickup as we know it is likely to be with us for quite some time, whether it's gasoline-powered or partially or fully electric.

In fact, despite – or perhaps because of - the ongoing success of the F-150 and its more rugged variants, Ford decided in 2019 to resurrect the Ranger, which had been forced into retirement in 2011, if you recall. The thing about the reborn Ranger, though, is that it sits in the midsize pickup category, a niche that doesn't necessarily cater to all those owners of the older version of the more-petite Ranger of old.

That's where the new 2022 Ford Maverick comes in, and sure enough the new compact pickup reincarnates some of the qualities of that first generation of the Ranger, which was sold between 1983 and 2011. But hey, can the new model really replace the dearly beloved old Ranger? That's one of the questions floating around in my head as test-drove the new Ford recently, in temperatures hovering in the vicinity of -25°C most of the time.

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat, front

Monobody vs ladder chassis

Pickup truck fans know that the old Ranger was built on a ladder chassis, a configuration that’s been retained for the new-generation truck, now midsize. The Maverick, on the other hand, is based on the skeleton of the Bronco Sport and the Escape... though with a longer wheelbase. This explains the bodywork without the centre divider common to all old-school pickups.

The two Ford pickups further differ in their towing capacity. The Maverick, with the 4K towing package installed as in our test model, can tow up to 4,000 lb (or 1,814 kg). In contrast, the old Ranger could tow just over 6,000 lb (or 2,721 kg). That's a pretty big difference. The new Ranger can tow up to 7,500 lb (or 3,401 kg).

This architecture may be a disadvantage for big jobs, but it also means that rides will definitely be less “bouncy” than in the old truck. The Maverick's suspension is independent at all four corners, quite the opposite of the pickup truck marketed until 2011 with leaf springs at the rear, in particular. However, you should know that the off-road-focused FX4 package comes with monotube shocks, unlike other Mavericks. It's true that the Maverick FX4 wouldn't stand a chance versus the latest F-150 Raptor, or even the Ranger of yesteryear, but with reasonable ground clearance, the newcomer has what it takes to go a long way, especially with the driving modes adapted to this type of exercise.

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat, interior

Truck cab vs utility cab

I have to say more about the Maverick's cabin, which is about as roomy as either of Ford’s two compact SUVs. Yes, it's true that rear seat access is a little tighter than in an F-150 SuperCrew, but to return to its ancestor, the Maverick looks like the lobby of a big-city hotel when compared to the Ranger of the 2000s. Remember that the latter was never offered with a crew cab, so the only option at the time for "unscheduled passengers" was to sit on those cramped jump seats. Note that it was possible to order a single cabin with, in theory, three seats.

Up front, the driving position is also that of a comfortable compact SUV with wraparound bucket seats, a very low centre console - thanks to that gear shift knob - and a dashboard full of storage spaces and controls of all kinds.

I like this dashboard, which doesn't actually share many components with its platform cousins. I have to congratulate Ford’s designers for having produced a unique design here, because while the reuse of a single dashboard for all three models would have saved money, it would have made for a lesser product, at least in this case.

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat, console

Those used to Ford products will certainly not be disoriented by the set-up, in which the central - and touch-sensitive - screen sits above a pair of ventilation nozzles and all the useful controls for the occupants' temperature underneath. Other useful everyday buttons are also installed not far from the wireless charging for smart devices, cup holders and the raised armrest, including driving modes, traction control and the electric parking brake.

I'm one of those who thinks good old buttons are easier to use on a daily basis, even with the presence of Ford's excellent SYNC4 system. However, the width of the screen is not the most impressive in the category and its orientation could be more turned to the driver, who is after all the most likely to use the screen a large majority of the time. For the rest, the Maverick feels comfortable. The driving position is easy to find, the seats are comfortable and workmanship is decent, considering that the price tag for this Lariat trims is just under $45,000.

In the old Ranger, the driving position was that of a last century pickup, the equipment limited to basic air conditioning, crank windows and a rudimentary audio system. As for the comfort of the old pickup's seats, there’s really on comparing those with the comfy 2022 seats and their modern soft backrests.

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat, three-quarters front

Behind the wheel

The gap between ye olde Ranger pickup and the 2022 Maverick is even more flagrant when you get behind the wheel and set off. The first had more in common with a tractor. The steering was fuzzy, the clutch was long and a tad heavy, and the suspension was so archaic that turns had to be approached with care. And I haven't even touched on the gas mileage issue.

In the second, it's more like being at the helm of a rally car. The Maverick’s suspension elements allow the compact pickup to fly pretty effortlessly over potholes, while more-technical corners can be negotiated as if you were behind the wheel of a tall Focus. Of course, the all-wheel drive system had its say during my few days of winter testing and Ford's works very well. What’s more, the engine under the hood, a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder delivering 250 hp and 272 lb-ft of torque, is ideal for this platform.

I do regret the absence of a Sport mode for the Maverick, especially because the option is available in the Bronco Sport. Is Ford preparing an ST version of its new pickup, which would explain the absence of this Sport mode? It's possible, but don't hold your breath. Ford is currently working on an adventure-minded version, a formula that will probably please those who love the concept.

Lest we forget, meanwhile, there’s another version of the Maverick, one with a hybrid drivetrain with front-wheel drive only. We’ll be giving you the lowdown on that variant once we’ve had occasion to drive it.

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat, three-quarters rear

The last word

I must admit, I really liked the Ford Maverick. The automaker, which does after all know its pickups, has in its book of potions a formula that will please both pickup fans and aspiring pickup truck owners who don't necessarily want a bulky and expensive work tool. While not as strong as the old Ranger, the Maverick is undoubtedly more practical for users who want a work vehicle capable of transporting the kids on weekends or, conversely, a family vehicle that can help out with lugging stuff on occasion.

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat, bed