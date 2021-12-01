Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Genesis G80 Sport, profile

Auto123 reviews the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport.

The Genesis G80 is the middle child of the luxury sedan lineup under the banner of Genesis, which is – and we still continually get asked this - part of the Hyundai Group. This car is positioned right above the G70, currently the smallest sedan in the Genesis lineup, and below the large G90 flagship sedan, the new generation of which has only just launched.

Since its debut for the 2017 model-year, the Genesis G80 has globally received very good reviews from automotive journalists, even snatching a few awards in its category from more-established star players. Now, this generation of the G80 is in its second year and continues to turn heads, even if sales are slow to follow. That's the challenge of being a sedan in the modern era. In 2022, quality is no longer a guarantee of success if you're not an SUV.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Genesis G80 Sport, front

The look

The overall curvature of the car contrasts with the horizontal front and rear lights. The 20-inch wheels of our Sport Plus model with diamond-sculpted elements add a touch of prestige to the model. From where we stand, it’s a well-proportioned car that won’t set hearts racing but is pleasing to the eye nonetheless, all good graces and class.

The interior

The G80 offers a level of finish that impresses by the quality of assembly and materials chosen. The ergonomics of the refined steering wheel and the commands on it are to be saluted, but still our attention is quickly drawn to the imposing center console, where there are two hard-to-miss knobs. The first is for selecting the gear, the second for controlling the multimedia system, seen further up the console on a 14.5-inch touchscreen. Both the screen and the system are very easy to use with your fingertips.

However, using the scroll wheel can be frustrating, as it's difficult to select the desired icon without having to take your eyes off the road. Fortunately, some physical buttons are still there to allow users to quickly execute the actions they wish.

Photo: Genesis 2022 Genesis G80 Sport, interior

The powertrain

Since the current G80 remains unchanged since its launch, we wanted this time around to test the 3.5T engine that develops 375 hp (at 5,800 RPM) and 391 lb-ft of torque (at 1,300 RPM). We know that in the city, this model consumes a lot of gasoline, with consumption often exceeding 15L/100 km. So we wanted to test it on the highway to see how much it could consume in a more-relaxed driving style.

According to the manufacturer, the official figures are 9.9L/100 km. During our test drive, which included nearly 900 km of driving, the fuel consumption figure was 8.7L/100 km; during a highway trip between Montreal and Quebec City, we even coaxed it down to 7.6L/100 km, which is impressive for a large V6-powered car. At highway cruising speed, the engine spins at less than 1500 RPM and its instantaneous consumption displays at around 5.0L/100 km.

Otherwise, as soon as we left the highway to tackle the more winding roads of the Charlevoix region, everything changed. In such circumstances, all 375 hp come into play immediately and fuel consumption rises accordingly. At least, power is plentiful and immediate, and the car glides up steep roads without even any hesitation. It’s just that the 7.6L figure is just a pleasant memory then.

To help control all that power, and like all Genesis models sold in Canada, our tester was equipped with a four-wheel drive system that transfers all torque to the rear wheels when needed. Our Sport Plus model has an adaptive suspension and directional rear wheels that allow the wheels to turn parallel to the front wheels when the speed is above 50 km/h and in the opposite direction by 2 degrees when below 50 km/h.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Genesis G80 Sport, headlight, front grille

