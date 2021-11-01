A few days ago, Genesis presented us with a few images showing the exterior of the 2023 G90, the second-generation model of its flagship sedan. The styling received a pretty positive response, and since then we've been waiting for a look at the interior and details regarding the range and specifications.

The rest of the car was unveiled today. We now know more about the powertrain, suspension, and interior, as well as the many features that will be offered with the 2023 G90 when it hits the market sometime in 2022.

Mechanically, the G90 offering will include only the one engine choice, a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6, which will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. In the G80, this unit delivers 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque, and we can expect roughly that with the G90. And like with the G80, an all-electric version could join the lineup eventually, but for the moment, Genesis has not confirmed anything on that front.

As for the chassis, Genesis has given it an optional air suspension that will lower the car at high speeds to improve aerodynamics. Conversely, it can be raised to overcome a snowbank when needed. The rear wheels will also be directional, which should make for better handling. We're talking about a four-degree radius of action. Drivers will also be able to adjust the firmness of the brake pedal.

Photo: Genesis 2023 Genesis G90, interior

Genesis today shared the first images of the interior and, no surprise, the level of luxury is clear and clearly visible. A huge screen dominates the presentation (size unknown, for now) and on the console, we find the two knobs present on other products of the brand - one for gear selection, the other for access to the multimedia system.

Unique touches such as front seats with massage, a fragrance system for the cabin and a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system will be included. The G90 will also be able to receive over-the-air updates. Drivers will even be able to access the car with their fingerprints instead of a key.

For the rest, we'll know more about the versions of the G90 headed to our market when the model is about to debut; prices will also be announced at that time.

Photo: Genesis 2023 Genesis G90, dashboard

Photo: Genesis 2023 Genesis G90, from above