Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Genesis Presents the Next-Generation 2023 G90 Sedan

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A few days ago, Genesis presented us with a few images showing the exterior of the 2023 G90, the second-generation model of its flagship sedan. The styling received a pretty positive response, and since then we've been waiting for a look at the interior and details regarding the range and specifications.

The rest of the car was unveiled today. We now know more about the powertrain, suspension, and interior, as well as the many features that will be offered with the 2023 G90 when it hits the market sometime in 2022.

Mechanically, the G90 offering will include only the one engine choice, a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6, which will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. In the G80, this unit delivers 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque, and we can expect roughly that with the G90. And like with the G80, an all-electric version could join the lineup eventually, but for the moment, Genesis has not confirmed anything on that front.

As for the chassis, Genesis has given it an optional air suspension that will lower the car at high speeds to improve aerodynamics. Conversely, it can be raised to overcome a snowbank when needed. The rear wheels will also be directional, which should make for better handling. We're talking about a four-degree radius of action. Drivers will also be able to adjust the firmness of the brake pedal.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2023 Genesis G90, interior
Photo: Genesis
2023 Genesis G90, interior

Genesis today shared the first images of the interior and, no surprise, the level of luxury is clear and clearly visible. A huge screen dominates the presentation (size unknown, for now) and on the console, we find the two knobs present on other products of the brand - one for gear selection, the other for access to the multimedia system.

Unique touches such as front seats with massage, a fragrance system for the cabin and a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system will be included. The G90 will also be able to receive over-the-air updates. Drivers will even be able to access the car with their fingerprints instead of a key.

For the rest, we'll know more about the versions of the G90 headed to our market when the model is about to debut; prices will also be announced at that time.

2023 Genesis G90, dashboard
Photo: Genesis
2023 Genesis G90, dashboard
2023 Genesis G90, from above
Photo: Genesis
2023 Genesis G90, from above
2023 Genesis G90, three-quarters rear
Photo: Genesis
2023 Genesis G90, three-quarters rear

You May Also Like

2022 Genesis G70 First Drive: Not Earth-Shattering, But Then Again, Just a Little

2022 Genesis G70 First Drive: Not Earth-Shattering, But T...

The Genesis G70 was a pretty attractive proposition before, and the revisions brought to it for 2022 make it just a little greater still. Its looks have been...

Genesis Canada Announces Pricing for the 2022 G70

Genesis Canada Announces Pricing for the 2022 G70

Genesis Canada has announced the price range of its G70 sedan for the 2022 model-year. The model gets some major revisions for the new year, but once again i...

Shanghai 2021: Genesis Electrifies its G80 sedan

Shanghai 2021: Genesis Electrifies its G80 sedan

Genesis has unveiled its first all-electric model and we won't have any trouble recognizing it. The company has chosen to electrify its G80 sedan as a first ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Toyota Compact Cruiser EV concept
Toyota’s Cruiser EV Concept Looks Like a Baby...
Article
GM's Bowling Green plant
Chevrolet Forced to Halt Corvette Production ...
Article
The dashboard of the Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz Is Recalling EQS, S-Class Sedan...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Showcases Ariya Single Seater Concept
Nissan Showcases Ariya Single...
Video
Infiniti Announces 2030 Electrification Plan and Shows Off a Concept
Infiniti Announces 2030 Elect...
Video
The Next Honda Civic Si, More Powerful than Advertised?
The Next Honda Civic Si, More...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 