Auto123 reviews the 2022 Lexus LX 600.

Everyone’s familiar with Lexus and what it stands for. Visually, it's easy to recognize the Lexus fleet of SUVs and the NX and RX in particular are numerous on our roads. Lately, the RX L has appeared, which allows a third row of seats in the trunk of this SUV.

The result in that case is a bit of mixed bag aesthetically. But in the Japanese brand's SUV lineup, there's something even bigger! There's the GX, which is the “bad boy” of the family because it's allowed to have fun in the mud while carrying seven passengers. But even then, there's bigger still at Lexus! The LX is the distinguished member in the family. Sure, it too can play in the mud, but who would do that to this elegant, expensive cruise ship? This thing’s natural habitat is well-paved highways to transport its passengers in extreme luxury and comfort.

We had the chance to drive it for ten days in Florida during a family trip. Because well, somebody had to do it.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Lexus 2022 Lexus LX 600, three-quarters rear

What's new?

The fourth-generation LX arrives for 2022 completely redesigned and renewed. Based on the all-new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser, which is not available in North America but is a common sight in the Gulf states, the LX gets some serious off-road capability without skimping on luxury.

On the outside, the new, stiffer GA-F platform enhances the driving experience and comfort of the vehicle. The large trapezoidal grille does not go unnoticed when you first see the vehicle.

At our first contact in the Fort Lauderdale airport parking lot, the vehicle looked... huge. We had walked around it before we got in and in addition to being tall, it was long and wide. The first impression was of a heavy vehicle that lacked agility.

Fortunately, the engine has been adapted and it's now an all-new twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 propelling the SUV, in lieu of the old V8.

Photo: Lexus 2022 Lexus LX 600 Sport

The versions

Lexus offers only one LX model in Canada with the same engine across all trims.

The entry-level version is the Lexus LX 600 Premium, which retails for $109,690. It comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, power liftgate with foot-activated sensor, active sound control, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and wireless smartphone charging, among other features.

The F Sport Series 1 ($122,690) adds 22-inch wheels, 25-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, ventilated rear seats, limited-slip differential and aluminum sport pedals.

The Luxury Package ($129,940) includes a head-up display, hydraulic suspension, power-closing side doors, rear door sunshades and a rear seat entertainment system.

The most luxurious version is the VIP Executive Package ($153,940). For this princely price, you get an ultra-equipped and functional model, but one that’s not for everyone. Or at least, for larger families. In addition to being ultra-selectively priced, this version loses the third row of seats to maximize the comfort of second row passengers.

This luxury suite on wheels features power-adjustable rear seats with massage function, VIP headrest, 4-zone automatic climate control with VIP climate control system and screen, 7-inch rear screen, adjustable front headrests, VIP front seats, wood door trim and wireless rear seat charging system.

In short, the equipment installed on board is worthy of the grandest German sedans in terms of comfort.

Photo: Auto123.com 2022 Lexus LX 600, front

The powertrain

The twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 gasoline engine that replaces the old V8 is more compact and offers increased power and torque thanks to turbocharging. It produces 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of peak torque, and we can confirm that it makes the vehicle more agile in regular driving. It’s still no ballerina, but it's a fun ride.

During our vacation, we drove a little less than 1000 km, half of those in urban areas. Even if, at first sight, such a vehicle is not necessarily designed for the city, our experience showed us that it manages very well. The 10-speed automatic transmission makes for smooth starts off the line, and if you need more power, a light tap of the throttle and the beast activates instantly.

It's not a cheetah, but the V6's turbo helps a lot to make accelerations comfortable.

As for fuel consumption, the official figures are 14.2L/100Km in the city, 10.8L/100km on the road and 12.7L/100 km combined. On our side, we did 16.2L/100 km in town, 11.4L/100 km on the road for a combined 12.2L/100 km at the end of our stay. That's not bad considering the vehicle's 2.6-ton weight and the 460 km on the odometer when we took possession.

The equipment

When we first got into the vehicle, the two screens immediately caught our eye. We're not particularly fond of dual screens, especially since the main 12.3-inch screen at the top of the centre console provides a plethora of data, functions, applications, controls and more. The second screen, located just below and measuring 7.0 inches, is used to control the air conditioning and the vehicle's off-road controls.

It didn't trouble us or even hold our attention much, as these were not controls we used frequently. In fact, Lexus could have easily integrated them into the main screen like other automakers do.

Photo: Auto123.com 2022 Lexus LX 600, screens

Continue to next page