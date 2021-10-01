Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Lexus Introduces the Next Generation of its Big LX… and It’s Still Big

With the renewed Toyota Land Cruiser making its debut elsewhere on the planet, it was only a matter of time before we saw a new generation of the Lexus cousin of that model, which is after all built on the same foundations.

A renewed luxury behemoth
And so it is that we finally get a new generation of the LX SUV. Lexus has called it the LX 600, and its basic configuration remains the same, that is to say a ladder frame construction. However, the model benefits from a new platform, which is the same one that was just introduced with the Tundra pickup. The new architecture is lighter and more rigid, which can only improve the handling of the luxury behemoth.

A 4x4 system with a low range will still be part of the package. For now, the only engine offered is Toyota's new 3.5L V6, which get turbocharging and offers 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Those represent decent increases over what the old 5.7L V8 offered (383 hp, 403 lb-ft of torque). A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard.

2022 Lexus LX 600, profile
Photo: Lexus
2022 Lexus LX 600, profile

Aesthetically, it’s up to beholders to judge the beauty of the new design.  Most obviously striking is the size of the grille up front, but also the more modern lines. That’s just fine, because the LX was getting seriously dated, with the latest redesign taking us back something like 15 years.

At the rear, the "LEXUS" letters replace the brand's logo, much like we saw with the new 2022 NX. An F Sport version will also be available with a black grille and 22-inch wheels, which will benefit from a Torsen limited-slip differential at the rear, as well as different shock absorber height settings.

Lexus says the approach and exit angles will be the same as before. A height-adjustable suspension offers three different levels. There's also a terrain management system that offers driving modes, as well as several optional camera angles, including a new one that can show the ground beneath the rear of the vehicle.

2022 Lexus LX 600, interior
Photo: Lexus
2022 Lexus LX 600, interior

Different configurations will be possible on board, even a four-seat approach with the new Executive VIP version. This version will deliver the ultimate in luxury, even integrating a unique climate control system complete with ceiling vents.

As for the rest, while we’ll avoid going into endless detail about the model - we will have the opportunity to delve more deeply when it launches next year – we should mention it will inherit a new multimedia system and benefit from the latest advances in technology and safety. The same goes for all the off-road driving aids (even if most LX owners don't venture off-road).

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 will be available with four trim levels, including Premium, Luxury, F SPORT (a first) and VIP Executive.

More details to come.

2022 Lexus LX 600, three-quarters rear
Photo: Lexus
2022 Lexus LX 600, three-quarters rear
Photos:Lexus
2022 Lexus LX 600 pictures
See the complete Gallery

