Auto123 decides what 10 things you really want to know about the upcoming 2022 Lexus NX!
Kingston, ON - A few weeks ago we were treated to the online presentation of the 2022 Lexus NX, which launches the second generation of the model that first saw the light of day in 2015.
See also: Lexus Introduces the Second-Generation 2022 NX
But nothing beats an in-the-flesh encounter. And so it was that last week, Toyota's luxury brand invited us to Kingston, Ontario to get a closer look at the model. Here are 10 things that caught our attention during the presentation of the model.
Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!
1 - Four versions
We touched on this after the virtual presentation, but we come back to it because it's worth mentioning. The 2022 NX will come in four different versions, which tells us a lot about the company's intentions for its popular compact SUV.
We will be getting two gasoline versions - the 250 (2.5L naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder) and 350 (2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder) - and two hybrid versions, the 350h and 450h+. The engine for those variants is a 2.5L 4-cylinder aided by two electric motors. In the case of the 450h, that aid will substantial enough that an actual electric range will be offered, as with the Toyota RAV4 Prime.