Auto123 decides what 10 things you really want to know about the upcoming 2022 Lexus NX!

Kingston, ON - A few weeks ago we were treated to the online presentation of the 2022 Lexus NX, which launches the second generation of the model that first saw the light of day in 2015.

But nothing beats an in-the-flesh encounter. And so it was that last week, Toyota's luxury brand invited us to Kingston, Ontario to get a closer look at the model. Here are 10 things that caught our attention during the presentation of the model.

1 - Four versions