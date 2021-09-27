Lexus has introduced the new fourth-generation LX 600 for 2022. The luxury automaker’s flagship SUV gets a starting price of $106,950 in Canada, and buyers can add what they want to that starting today on the Lexus website’s configurator. The model officially goes on sale on January 20th of the new year.

As you would expect, the new edition of the big SUV is more luxurious and more brimming with tech goodies than ever before. But beneath all of that, know that the new LX 600 is built on the GA-F platform, is lighter and closer to the ground, and shares several components with the also-new 2022 Tundra over at Toyota.

In other words, there’s reason to expect toughness to go with the refinement found inside and from the drive. Said Martin Gilbert, Lexus head in Canada, “Everything about the new LX is new – from the foundation to the finish – and it is, without a doubt, the most advanced and most capable full-size luxury SUV we’ve ever offered.”

A 4x4 system with a low range is again part of the package. The only engine offered is Toyota's new 3.5L V6, which get turbocharging and offers 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Those represent decent increases over what the old 5.7L V8 delivered (383 hp, 403 lb-ft of torque). A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard. More details on the changes for 2022 can be found here.

Photo: Lexus 2022 Lexus LX 600, front

The base LX 600 Premium version gets the ball rolling at that $106,950 price, and it sits on 20-inch alloy wheels and comes with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front-row seats, heated second-row seats, power tilting/telescoping steering column, power back door with kick sensor, Smart Key System with Push Button Start, easy-close back door, leather-wrapped heated steering wheel and wireless charging.

Next is the completely new LX 600 F SPORT 1 trim, priced at $119,950. More aggressively styled outside and conceived to deliver sportier handling, it adds unique 22-inch F SPORT aluminum alloy wheels, aluminum sport pedals, F SPORT trim package, aluminum interior trim and semi-Aniline leather upholstery, plus 25-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio system, heated and ventilated second-row seats, torque-sensing limited-slip differential and front performance rods.

Third up the ladder is the LX 600 Luxury, costing $127,000. It adds 22-inch alloy wheels, semi-aniline leather upholstery, 25-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio, leather-wrapped and heated wooden steering wheel, rear-seat entertainment system, heated and ventilated second-row seats, height-adjustable air suspension system, cool box, second-row power-folding and auto-arranging seats and easy close side doors. And more.

Photo: Lexus 2022 Lexus LX 600 Luxury, interior

Lord of the castle in the 2022 LX 600 range is the VIP Executive trim, which will demand a princely $151,200 from buyers. The third row is ditched here in order to really coddle middle-row passengers. And so there are the following: rear seat massage system, power rear seat adjustments, VIP headrest, 4-zone automatic climate control with VIP climate control system and climate screen, rear 7-inch screen, rear-seat wireless charging system, rear-seat knee airbag system and rear quarter glass sunshades.

