• Auto123 reviews the 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge.

• The hybrid car offers more electric range than before - 61 km, under ideal conditions.

• This mid-size luxury sedan benefits from a near-total absence of hybrid rivals.

For 2022, Volvo's hybrid lineup has been rebranded, with the Swedish brand dropping its T4 to T8 designations. This S90 hybrid is thus now called the S90 Recharge.

Among the improvements to the S90 this year is a greater electric range for the vehicle. Volvo has also provided its Recharge models with new batteries.

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge - Seats

Inside

For the 2022 version, changes to the cabin are minimal, focusing primarily on the 9-inch infotainment centre. Its display is based on the Android platform with an integration of the Google suite. This includes Google Assistant for voice control, Google Maps for navigation and the Google Play store for additional apps. We're not particularly fond of this Google suite, but at least this year it's possible to connect Apple CarPlay to it.

Aside from these changes, the interior of the S90 remains as before, which is to say unique and distinctive. The environment exudes luxury thanks to the use of wood, genuine leather and an exemplary quality of assembly. Volvo's seating allows the driver and passenger to adjust the seats in 14 different ways, in addition to being massaging. The Orrefors crystal shift lever adds even more distinction to a sober, yet functional interior.

Rear seat occupants enjoy limousine-like legroom that combines space, luxury, convenience and comfort. The adaptive rear air suspension that automatically maintains ride height and adjusts each shock absorber to road conditions does its part to optimize comfort and peace of mind aboard this vehicle. We could get used to this.

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge - Profile

Outside

Here again, nothing differentiates this 2022 model from the previous edition, save for the Recharge badging of course. The typical Volvo grille and the large wheel arches that allow for large 19-inch wheels give the vehicle an imposing appearance.

Our test vehicle was a stretched version measuring 5,090 mm. Seen from the side, the lengthening of the rear doors is very noticeable. This stretching exercise allowed Volvo to offer a very comfortable rear row with so much legroom that passengers can pretty nearly stretch their legs out fully.

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge - Rear

The powertrain

The S90 Recharge is powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0L direct-injection engine, paired with an electric motor; total output is 400 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque, sent to all four wheels. Work is managed by an 8-speed Geartronic automatic transmission.

Fuel consumption is rated at 8.3L/100 km city, 7.5L highway and 7.9L combined. The range in pure electric mode is officially 61 km.

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge - Three-quarters rear

The Recharge version is only available for the fully equipped S90 Inscription, starting at $77,000. Our test model also came with a host of options that pushed the price up to nearly $88,500. That's expensive, but not unreasonable considering where this vehicle ranks in terms of luxury and refinement.

Because with the Four-C active rear air suspension, the Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system, the front and rear park assist system, the 20-inch black diamond-cut 8-spoke alloy wheels and more, we had a mini limousine on our hands.

In this segment, the competition doesn't offer anything that can really compare to this car. The only comparable plug-in mid-size luxury sedan is the BMW 5 Series, which now offers much less range than the S90 rechargeable.

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge - Interior

On the road

The supercharged and turbocharged engine is distinguished by its smooth power delivery. Add to that pure electric or hybrid driving in the city, and you have ultra-quiet and refined ride.

During our week-long test drive, we drove just over 700 km – 60 percent in the city, the rest on the highway. Our fuel consumption was 3.6L/100 km in the first setting and 7.6L/100 km in the second. In the city, we were able to plug the vehicle in often, with the result that we were able to cover 80 percent of our daily commute in pure electric mode.

To maximize that, you have the choice between 4 different drive modes. Pure mode allows the car to stay in full electric mode if your batteries are sufficiently charged. Hybrid optimizes fuel economy and Power tightens up the suspension settings, uses both the gas and electric motor and offers quicker gear shifts. The final mode, Constant AWD, optimizes traction on slippery roads.

The final word

The Volvo S90 is an upscale, even luxurious vehicle. It can accommodate a family very well, even though it is designed primarily as an executive car. Such is the level of finish and comfort that, whether you're sitting in the front, behind the wheel or in the back, a feeling of calm and serenity is yours.

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo S90 Recharge - Front

We like

Interior comfort and space

Fuel consumption

Acceleration

We like less

Extended version

Infotainment with Google integration

The competition

BMW 5 Series Hybrid

And that's it...

Some of your questions regarding the Volvo S90:

Does the Volvo S90 have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto?

Yes. All 2022 S90s have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The entire Google suite is installed in the S90 by default.

Does the Volvo S90 require special fuel?

Volvo recommends using premium unleaded fuel with an octane rating of 91 or higher for optimal engine performance.

Does the Volvo S90 have remote start?

Volvo On Call is standard in all S90s. Using a smartphone app, drivers can remotely start and stop the engine, lock and unlock the doors, and adjust the climate controls to keep the cabin at the right temperature.