Photo: D.Heyman 2022 Volvo V90 CC, front

The Volvo V90 Cross Country returns for 2022 with a few changes, among them at least one pretty important one. Never mind that big station wagons like this are incredibly few and far between, the fact that even with all of Volvo’s EV development work (including its Polestar brand) and ever-bigger offering SUVs and crossovers, the big V90 wagon continues to occupy a spot in the lineup is somewhat of a miracle.

Granted, that’s probably because that station wagons still get a lot of love in Sweden and its neighbouring countries. Travel to Sweden, and you will see a great many Volvos, and many of them are V90s or the smaller V60s.

The thing with this particular V90, though, is that it has two important attributes that appeal to both crossover and hybrid/EV buyers.

The first is actually a mixture of features included in this particular V90’s Cross Country designation. It rides higher than other V90s, gets plastic cladding around the wheels and rocker panels and comes standard with AWD. These features should appeal to the crossover crowd.

The EV crowd, meanwhile, will be interested in the new “B6” designation, replacing the “T6” nomenclature from years previous. What that means is the V90 is now a mild hybrid, and features a 48V EV motor. It doesn’t allow the car to cruise on full EV power like the Recharge models, but it does help boost acceleration and is how the supercharger gets its power; it no longer has to make use of the horses delivered by the engine. The result is faster, smoother and more efficient progress.

Photo: D.Heyman 2022 Volvo V90 CC, profile

Luckily, not much else has changed style-wise for the V90 and it remains one of the better-looking utility vehicles found on the market today. You still get the brand’s signature Thor’s Hammer DRLs and vertical taillamps and two-tone 20-inch wheels that look good even when wrapped in chunky winter rubber. And though I’m normally fond of bright colours on cars, I don’t mind the Thunder Grey colouring on my tester as it recalls paint used on the futuristic Polestar 2 EV.

Of course, you kind of have to like it or lump it - there aren’t many bright colours available for the V90. You can’t get any shade of red, for example, even though one of the CC’s biggest competitors, the Mercedes-Benz E 450 All Terrain gets a bright red colour option that looks really, really good.

Likely that’s because while the V90 may a luxury model, Volvo remains one of the smaller manufacturers in the premium domain, and they can’t go the extra level of customization like Mercedes’ Designo studio or BMW’s Individual program. So, these are the colours, take it or leave it.

Photo: Volvo 2022 Volvo V90 CC, interior

Inside, the Volvo wagon is a good mix of luxury and the modernist simplicity of that other famous Swedish export, Ikea furniture. The V90 gets light-coloured wood inserts, a good sprinkling of aluminum on the switchgear and other trim pieces, jeweled Bang & Olufsen speakers – including the now customary roundel speaker atop the dash – and a 9-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system.

The seats, as has become the norm for Volvo for decades, are very comfortable and supportive and finished in high-class leather. They come both heated and cooled here and it’s done in a nice, radiated way, but they are operated by the touchscreen which isn’t my favourite. I’d much prefer a hard button interface, but I feel that’s a request that’s going to continually go unheeded as cars get increasingly tech-heavy.

The V90 is a comfortable place to sit both front and back. Rear headroom is compromised a little bit, but the standard full-length moonroof does a great job of making it brighter everywhere and my guess would be that the kids that most commonly occupy the back seats will be much happier with brighter environs that a cathedral-like roof height. When it comes to the front seats, all I ask is that they find a way to make the gap when you lengthen the thigh extender less obviously felt.

Photo: D.Heyman 2022 Volvo V90 CC, multimedia screen

Also accessed via the touchscreen is the latest and (some would say) greatest new arrival to in-car tech: Android Automotive.

Not to be confused with Android Auto, Android Automotive is essentially a way to seamlessly integrate your smartphone with your car. All you have to do in the V90 is log in to your Google account, and you have access to many of the features and apps you’ve grown to love: Spotify, smart home services, Google Maps and so on. It’s all arranged in a pleasing quadrant, and not to worry, it’s a far cry from Ford’s original SYNC system which was also quadrant-based.

It’s a good move for Volvo, because while their former infotainment system was once top of the class, it hasn’t aged all that well, mainly because it’s a little slow to respond and too text heavy. They have kept a few of the features in place with the transition – there’s a still a home button, and you can “swipe down” from the top of the display to access a few hot buttons.

Photo: D.Heyman 2022 Volvo V90 CC, three-quarters front

In addition to the mild hybrid system, with the B6 you also get both a super charger and a turbocharger (the also new B5 powertrain found on other Volvos is turbo’d only). So now, you have the electrical supercharger providing boost as soon as you tip in, with the turbo taking over as the necessary exhaust gasses have built up. It’s somewhat tri-powered, if you will.

Through all this, you have the mild-hybrid system doing its due diligence and helping send 295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. It's a nice, quick-shifting auto (and it ought to be considering the broad powerband) but it’s a shame it does not – repeat: does not – feature a paddle-activated manual mode. Normally, I wouldn’t be too bothered by this in a non-sports car but here, I did miss them as it offers a very performance-centric drive.

Still, that’s not to take away anything from what this car provides. It comes off the line with gumption, snapping through all speeds in quick succession with nary a hint of turbo lag or any of that. Just smooth, linear acceleration that is yet another great indication why the station wagon is still a properly viable platform when it comes to a great mix of people-moving and driving performance.

Since it does ride a little higher than its non-CC variant, a little more lean is felt through the corners, and just a smidgeon more dive under braking and squat upon acceleration. Now, normally this is the place where I’d say “if you want some slightly more aggressive handling and performance, there’s always the R Design or Polestar model” but I won’t, because there isn’t. If you want the V90, this is it.

Photo: D.Heyman 2022 Volvo V90 CC, three-quarters rear

What that chassis tweaking does do, however, is help ensure excellent driving on adverse terrain. In my case, that involved some snowy mountain roads complete with a bit of water fording courtesy of some recently melted ice. The V90 punched through all of this with verve, rarely spinning a wheel as it shuffled power about to ensure optimal progress. The higher ride height, meanwhile, gave me the kind of confidence normally reserved for SUVs and crossover. Now, I wouldn’t go on an overlanding adventure with one -- not without some substantial tweaking, anyway – but for most weekend warriors buying a car like this? Well, it’s right on the money.

Speaking of money: in this spec and a host of option package, it tips the register at just under 80 grand. It’s a big chunk of change, but considering that both the aforementioned Mercedes and the Audi A6 Allroad both start at 80 grand and will likely transact at a much higher level than that, the V90 Cross Country is a relative bargain in the segment, small as that segment is.

Photo: D.Heyman 2022 Volvo V90 CC, rear