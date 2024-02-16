• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

First, in the interests of full disclosure: we love wagons. And the V90 CC in particular. Elegant, comfortable and more spacious than many SUVs of its size, it also drives very well. The Cross Country Ultimate model we test-drove also benefits from a few distinctive elements that add to the appeal.

2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country - What's new?

With the exception of a metallic grey finish joining the offering, the V90 CC returns without major changes for 2024. The Cross Country (CC) variant is the only V90 model in that offering, since the regular model disappeared in 2022.

The all-new 2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country Photo: Volvo

The exterior

The elegant shape of this elevated wagon retains a dynamic feel; in fact it's rare to see such a large car with such balanced lines. This wagon thumbs its nose at the relentless tide of SUVs washing over the market. Like the V60 and V60 Cross Country, the V90 defies convention, and it’s all the better for it. We just wish there were more like it on the market.

Interior of 2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country Photo: Volvo

The interior

The V90 is a fine example of Swedish style and discretion. It's undeniably luxurious, but it doesn't brag about it. Thanks to sumptuous materials, ample passenger space and impressive cargo capacity, there's something for everyone. The Nappa leather seats in our Ultimate test version set an example in terms of ergonomics, with numerous adjustments and a massage function.

Rear passengers are comfortable, even if the low roofline makes it a little difficult to squeeze in. As for cargo volume, you're entitled to 571 litress with the seats up and 1,954 litres with the rear bench folded down.

Glimpse of 2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country Photo: Volvo

Safety and technology

Volvo's reputation for safety is generally well-deserved, and the V90 CC is a prime example. Emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are all included and work very well.

Navigating the V90's technology requires a learning curve. However, the Google-based infotainment system offers an intuitive experience, despite there being a few commands you'll have to find buried in a secondary menu.

Apple CarPlay is an option and works well. A 10-speaker audio configuration comes as standard, but the Ultimate model comes with a 14-speaker audio system, and audiophiles can opt for a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system like our test model.

2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country grey Photo: Volvo

Driving the 2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country

Volvo offers only one engine for the V90 CC. All models feature a 2.0L turbocharged and supercharged mild-hybrid engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, with 295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Fuel consumption is around 10.5L/100 km.

The all-wheel drive system is efficient, but a little slow. The electronic reaction takes half a second to kick in and can make you sweat when you need instant reaction. Audi does it better. The soft-hybridization system improves both performance and fuel economy, while the many electronic driving aids give peace of mind behind the wheel. There are occasional annoying beep-beeps, but the systems are not overly intrusive.

Our rear air suspension made for a particularly subdued ride. The electric power steering and Pilot Assist reveal a fluid symbiosis with the road, providing an unrivalled driving experience.

The only downside for us? The 21-inch tires. The large tire size became a problem in the heavy snow of the early part of the year, as the space between the wheel and the fender wells is tiny. Driving through the storm, intense vibrations in the steering wheel and throughout the vehicle made driving very unpleasant. That's why we recommend the smaller tires, which will do an excellent job.

Profile of 2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country Photo: Volvo

The final word

For die-hard Volvo fans, the V90 Cross Country is an ode to excellence, although a few reservations remain. Explore the Audi or Mercedes offerings for an informed choice. The V90, like a mechanical muse, continues to defy convention, awakening the automotive soul.

Pricing for the 2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country

With a base price of $77,050, the Volvo V90 CC isn't cheap, but it’s on par with well-established rivals. Adding the options of our Ultimate version, such as 21-inch wheels at $1,475, rear air suspension with active chassis at $2,355 and the Bowers & Wilkins audio system at $3,750, the car will cost $84,625 plus shipping and preparation costs of $2,620.

Evaluation of the 2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country

- Performance rating: 8/10

- On-board space: 9/10

- Technology/Safety: 9/10

- Economy: 8/10

- Overall value: 8/10

Strong points
- Elegant family car with SUV capability

- High-quality, comfortable interior

- Large cargo space

- Excellent safety ratings and features

Weak points
- 21-inch wheels affect ride quality

- Infotainment screen a little confusing

- Roofline reduces rear space a little

- More rear legroom in an S90

Exterior design of 2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country Photo: Volvo

Competitors of the 2024 Volvo V90 Cross Country

- Audi A6 all-road

- Mercedes E-Class wagon

Test conditions

- Weather conditions: the four seasons in one week. From rain to heavy snow

- Road conditions: 50% city, 50% freeway

- Speed: most trips between 80 and 115 km/h

- Test duration: three weeks during the holiday season