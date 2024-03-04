• Auto123 reviews the 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee marked a significant next step for the model, the American automaker introducing a first plug-in hybrid version, the 4xe. While the Grand Cherokee has long been a cornerstone of the Jeep lineup, this PHEV seeks to reconcile the brand's traditional off-road performance with a more ecological and economical approach to driving.

Take note that the model is returning unchanged for 2024 save a few minor details, so that our test drive, carried out on a 2023 model, is just as relevant for this year’s edition.

One of the most notable features of the Grand Cherokee 4xe is its ability to operate in all-electric mode, offering an EPA-rated range of around 40 km. This enables owners to complete their daily commutes or short distances without consuming a drop of gas - provided they recharge the battery daily.

However, as we found out during our test drive, the realities of winter make themselves felt.

Specifications sheet of 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Specifications sheet of 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe tested Photo: K.Soltani

Just like with full-on EVs, the energy consumption of plug-in hybrids can – nay, will - increase during winter. During our test week, we started day one with a charge in excess of 95 percent. This gave us a range of 38 km. Perfect! Our daily route was around 36 km. The weather was wintry, with temperatures of between -5 and -12 degrees in the early morning. Note that many Grand Cherokee 4xe owners report a reduction in range of around 20 percent in winter.

For us, after the first 18 km half of our commute, when we should still have around 20 km of range left, we had only 6 to 8 km. As a result, our return home came via the internal combustion engine, without really enjoying the full range we'd expected.

In hybrid mode, however, you can count on an average of 10.8L/100 km, which is still better than the performance of the non-hybrid powertrains in other Grand Cherokees. The bad news? That figure is not as good as the plug-in competition.

2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, profile Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

This SUV is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine with two electric motors, powered by a 17-kWh battery. This configuration enables the vehicle to operate in all-electric mode over short distances.

The combined output of the hybrid system is 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, giving the Grand Cherokee 4xe a towing capacity of 6,000 lb. The vehicle's energy management is designed to optimize efficiency, with the option of choosing between three driving modes according to the driver's needs, including:

Hybrid mode - Activated by default at start-up, this mode aims to optimize efficiency by judiciously selecting the most suitable energy source. During a winter period, after keeping the vehicle in hybrid mode for two days, we observed that the automated system was reluctant to engage electric propulsion.

Electric mode - On the third day of our test, we opted for electric mode, allowing the vehicle to operate exclusively via its electric motor. It's worth noting that, unlike some competitors who switch to hybrid mode in cold weather, the Grand Cherokee 4xe's electric mode remained active, regardless of weather conditions.

eSave mode - This mode is specifically designed to preserve battery range for future needs, favouring use of the gasoline engine while conserving electric power.

During our test drive, we switched seamlessly between these three modes. Apart from the placement of the selection buttons, their activation and use proved intuitive and efficient.

2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe black Photo: K.Soltani

Interior and exterior design

With the latest redesign of the Jeep Grand Cherokee for the 2022 model-year, the exterior and interior visual appearance was greatly improved. Not much has changed since then. For us, there's a strong resemblance to the new Range Rover Sport. For example, the horizontally tapering headlamps and lights, not to mention the truck-like look of both vehicles.

Inside, the environment is much the same as in the Range Rover Sport, with an imposing central screen atop the centre console, a digital screen facing the driver and a third screen facing the passenger. These three-screen layouts are, for the moment, only available in luxurious models.

Interior of 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Photo: K.Soltani

But the similarities with the Range Rover Sport don't stop there. We also note:

Market positioning - Both are positioned as luxury SUVs, offering a blend of comfort, style and off-road performance.

Off-road capabilities - While the Range Rover Sport is often seen as the pinnacle of off-road luxury, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is also recognized for its excellent off-road capabilities, making each a competent choice for off-road adventure enthusiasts. Both vehicles have off-road configurations and can go off-road, cross a ford or climb a small hill.

Powertrain options - Both models offer a variety of powertrain options, including powerful engines and more fuel-efficient versions.

Interior comfort and luxury - Both the Grand Cherokee and Range Rover Sport emphasize high-end interiors, with quality materials, meticulous finish and advanced comfort features. Although the Jeep is more down-to-earth in terms of its interior finishing details, the Overland version offers heated and cooled massaging seats, rear screens and a panoramic roof.

Glimpse of 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Photo: K.Soltani

Pricing of the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Obviously, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe represents a more affordable option than the Land Rover Range Rover Sport PHEV. The entry price is $73,770 for the base 4xe model, $79,320 for the Trailhawk version and $83,220 for the Overland variant we tested. After that comes the Summit ($89,220) and then the Summit Reserve ($89,220).

That range-topper is the closest competitor to the Range Rover Sport PHEV, although the latter boasts a superior electric range of up to 82 km, as well as a higher level of comfort and finish. However, it's important to note that the Range Rover Sport PHEV has a starting price of $108,900, marking a significant difference nonetheless.

Exterior design of 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe therefore presents itself as an attractive option for those looking to combine the robust performance of an SUV with a more environmentally friendly driving experience.

However, future buyers should take into account the potential impact of winter conditions on electric range and fuel consumption to assess whether this vehicle meets their specific needs.

Keep in mind that a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is more affordable (from $56,492), and that it will be more than pleasant and sufficient for a large number of consumers. For us, the 4xe powertrain, available from $73,770, is simply not worth the electric range it offers.

Seating of 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Photo: K.Soltani

The new 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, powertrain modes Photo: K.Soltani