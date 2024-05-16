2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Pricing Reduced in Canada

Jeep has confirmed a price cut for the 2024 Grand Cherokee 4xe in Canada, one that will see the plug-in hybrid variant of the SUV become eligible for the federal electrified vehicle incentive program (to the tune of $2,500), as well as provincial ones where applicable (amounts can vary province to province).
That eligibility is thanks to a new MSRP of $59,995, which is a substantial drop from the $77,185 MSRP attached to it up until now. And not surprisingly, the price slash comes as sales of the Grand Cherokee have lagged this year.
The official confirmation of the lower pricing came via a statement by Bill Peffer, senior VP and head of Jeep brand for North America:
“We know consumers are grappling with the rising costs of inflation and looking for more affordable paths to purchase electrified vehicles. In response, the Jeep brand in Canada has taken the opportunity to roll back the starting price of the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid.
The new, lower price of $62,290 (MSRP of $59,995 plus additional fees) not only makes the most technically advanced and 4x4-capable Grand Cherokee yet more affordable, it also allows qualified customers to take full advantage of available provincial and federal electrified vehicle purchase incentives.”
