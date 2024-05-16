2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Pricing Reduced in Canada

Jeep has confirmed a price cut for the 2024 Grand Cherokee 4xe in Canada, one that will see the plug-in hybrid variant of the SUV become eligible for the federal electrified vehicle incentive program (to the tune of $2,500), as well as provincial ones where applicable (amounts can vary province to province).

That eligibility is thanks to a new MSRP of $59,995, which is a substantial drop from the $77,185 MSRP attached to it up until now. And not surprisingly, the price slash comes as sales of the Grand Cherokee have lagged this year.

The official confirmation of the lower pricing came via a statement by Bill Peffer, senior VP and head of Jeep brand for North America: