• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Cadillac XT6.

The 2023 Cadillac XT6 is a compelling choice for those in search of a luxury SUV with three rows of seating - unless you prefer to opt for the massive Escalade in the same lineup.

Its elegant design wraps around a spacious and family-friendly interior, accommodating up to seven occupants. Although if we’re being honest the third row is more suitable for children.

As with its big-but-not-crazy-big rival the Lincoln Aviator, the XT6's midsize SUV format makes it much more maneuverable than an Escalade, and its driving experience is also more satisfying.

On paper, the XT6 offers luxury befitting a Cadillac SUV, but the base version is burdened with non-luxurious materials that don't align with its upscale intent.

The 2020/23 Cadillac XT6, front Photo: D.Boshouwers

2023 Cadillac XT6 - What's new?

On the Sport and Premium Luxury models, onboard navigation, rear heated seats, and heated and ventilated front seats are now standard. All 2023 XT6 models can be ordered with eight colour choices ranging in cost from $0 to $1,395.

2023 Cadillac XT6 trims

Three trim levels - Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport - make up the XT6 lineup, with the first two focusing on comfort, while the Sport version receives performance upgrades such as a torque-vectoring rear differential and reworked steering.

2020/23 Cadillac XT6, profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

Regardless of the trim, the XT6 certainly looks great. 20-inch wheels come standard on the two most luxurious models, while the Luxury version is equipped with 18-inch wheels. An option for 21-inch wheels is available for the Sport trim, but given the state of our roads, this choice is not recommended.

Based on our experience, the chassis improvements on the Sport model don't provide a significant improvement in performance or handling, so we recommend opting for the Luxury version.

To that, we recommend adding the Technology package (8.0-inch digital gauge display, heads-up display, 360-degree external camera system, etc.) and the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection).

2020/23 Cadillac XT6, white Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2023 Cadillac XT6

For the year 2023, the base engine for the Luxury version is a turbocharged 4-cylinder, while a more powerful V6 is available on the Sport and Premium Luxury models. All versions come with all-wheel drive, and both engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel efficiency and real-world consumption

The EPA estimates that the 2023 XT6 equipped with the turbocharged 4-cylinder engine can achieve up to 11.2L/100 km city and 8.7L/100 km highway. Models equipped with the V6 engine are rated for 12.4L/100 km city and 9.0L/100 km highway.

The XT6 with all-wheel drive that we tested on our highway test route achieved a less favourable result of 11.0L/100 km, or slightly higher than other models in the segment.

Testing of 2023 Cadillac XT6 Photo: D.Boshouwers

Warranty and maintenance coverage

All Cadillac models, including the XT6, are covered by the same standard warranty package. It includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for four years or about 80,000 km and a powertrain warranty that extends for six years or about 110,000 km. It surpasses its European competitors in this regard.

The final word

The 2023 Cadillac XT6 offers impressive driving comfort, especially on the highway, and comes with numerous standard features. The torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system on the Sport version enhances its road holding and behavior in slippery conditions, while the V6 engine gets the job done.

However, start adding options and the price quickly rises, without always translating into a feeling or appearance corresponding to what you’re paying extra for. If you fill all the seats with passengers, cargo space is limited. We recommend giving it a try but also looking at the competition.

Strong points

Comfortable seats
Torque-vectoring all-wheel drive on the Sport version

Most controls are easy to use

Weak points

Stiff accelerator difficult to modulate
Small cargo compartment with the third row raised

Doesn't always seem to match its price

Interior of the 2023 Cadillac XT6 Photo: Cadillac

Interior, comfort and cargo space

The Cadillac XT6 is available in six or seven-seat configurations, with either a pair of captain's chairs or a three-seat bench in the second row. All XT6 models are equipped with a third row that can accommodate two passengers.

The interior finishes of the XT6 are not impressive compared to those of the Audi Q7 or BMW X5. Cargo space is also limited, ranging from 357 to 2,229 litres of cargo capacity.

Infotainment and connectivity

All XT6 models are equipped with a touchscreen for infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, onboard Wi-Fi, and wireless smartphone charging. The latest version of Cadillac's User Experience (CUE) software is displayed sharply on an 8.0-inch screen and responds quickly to commands.

A set of driver assistance features (automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring) is included as standard on the XT6, while more advanced features (adaptive cruise control, night vision) are available as options.

2020/23 Cadillac XT6, logo

Competitors of the 2023 Cadillac XT6

- Acura MDX

- Audi Q7

- BMW X5

- Infiniti QX60

- Jaguar F-PACE

- Land Rover Discovery

- Lexus RX

- Lincoln Aviator

- Mercedes-Benz GLE

- Volvo XC90