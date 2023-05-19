Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Best Luxury Full-Size SUV in 2023: We Hand Out Our Auto123 Award!

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the luxury full-size SUV segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

The full-size SUV category isn't the one that generates the most attention or sales across the industry, but it represents the ultimate symbol of luxury for buyers, though automakers are pulling out all the stops to offer the ultimate in luxury to their customers. 

These models come with higher bills and for the buyer, this is not a problem. They're more interested in the experience and what they get. 

In terms of the experience they deliver, our three finalists, the Land Rover Range Rover,Cadillac Escalade and BMW X7, are certainly generous. They are distinct enough that they don't necessarily attract the same buyers, however. 

2023 Cadillac Escalade V
2023 Cadillac Escalade V
Photo: Cadillac

With the Cadillac Escalade, you get an all-purpose vehicle. It has plenty of luxury, and a truly unique interior with a large curved screen the centerpiece. Its Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system is a very attractive feature for buyers, as is the V variant that was recently added to the lineup. 

2023 BMW X7
2023 BMW X7
Photo: V.Aubé

In the case of the BMW X7, we find a model that offers all the space and luxury we could wish for, but also a road handling that is nothing short of spectacular. It feels like you're driving a much more compact model because of its agility. The driving experience is definitely one of the great strengths of this vehicle. 

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
Photo: D.Heyman

As for the Land Rover Range Rover, its new design does not go unnoticed. Rarely have we seen such clean lines on a model. The rear, too, offers a new style that stands out. In short, you get an exclusive product with this one. And as far as luxury is concerned, you're on another level. The smoothness of the ride is also quite impressive. 

Considering all this, it is not easy to make a choice. This year, the tally of our experts' votes concluded with a victory for the BMW X7. It was the overall package that made the difference.

