• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS - What’s new?

The SUV gets a minor refresh this year, its fifth in its current form.

Testing of 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS Photo: K.Soltani

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS prices in Canada

- 2023 Blazer LT - $44,374

- 2023 Blazer Grand Expedition (True North) - $48,547

- 2023 Blazer RS - $53,447

- 2023 Blazer Premier - $54,074

Best value?

We recommend the RS trim level, mainly because of the many options it comes with and its sporty appearance.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS red Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrains of the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer

- Base engine: 4-cylinder turbo (228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque)

- Optional engine (standard on the other three models): V6 (308 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque)

Both engines work with a 9-speed auto transmission.

Official fuel consumption (city/highway):

- With 4-cylinder turbo: 10.8L/100 km and 8.7L/100 km

- With V6: 12.6L/100 km and 9.2L/100 km

During our test drive, we recorded an average of 11.5L/100 km after almost 500 km of mixed driving.

Warranty

Limited warranty covers three years or 60,000 km

Powertrain warranty covers five years or 100,000 km

The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS, in profile Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS

The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS with its 3.6L, 308-hp V6 engine offers a dynamic and sporty driving experience, especially when compared to its 4-cylinder version. Acceleration is robust and shifting through the 9 speeds of the transmission is seamless. Braking is particularly effective, and precise steering reinforces the feeling of control and safety.

However, this performance comes at the expense of fuel consumption. The SUV is just not that economical, especially in urban driving. But for those willing to make this sacrifice in favour of power and driving pleasure, the choice of the V6 seems justified.

The final word

Although it has an attractive design and powerful engine options, the 2023 Blazer RS doesn't completely outdo its competitors in terms of interior quality and overall value. It's a solid choice for those who value performance and style, albeit with some reservations.

Strong points Sporty, distinctive styling

Sporty, distinctive styling Dual-engine option.

Dual-engine option. High towing capacity with the V6

High towing capacity with the V6 Large load capacity of 1,816 L Weak points Interior materials sometimes cheap

Interior materials sometimes cheap No hybrid option

No hybrid option Expensive compared with competitors

Expensive compared with competitors Less engaging drive than styling suggests

Less engaging drive than styling suggests 21-inch wheel configuration less comfortable on bumpy roads

Nameplate on 2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS Photo: K.Soltani

Competitors of the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer