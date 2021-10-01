Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Nips and Tucks for the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer

The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer, front grille
Photo: Chevrolet
Last month, Chevrolet used the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to announce it was going to produce an all-electric version of its Blazer SUV.

As we await the arrival of that variant in the lineup, the current Blazer, which debuted in 2018 for the 2019 model year, is getting a few well-chosen adjustments for the 2023 model-year, as is customary when a model reaches the midpoint of its production cycle.

Basically, styling elements have been touched up, while the interior has been modernized, in particular to incorporate a larger multimedia screen.

Aesthetically, we find more elegant-looking LED position lights, integrated into a new opening in the grille, which includes a horseshoe-shaped molding. The latter joins the lower part of the headlamp, and we have to ay it looks pretty good.

At the back, the LED lights have new lighting signatures. New wheel designs (18, 20 and 21 inches) are standard and new colours are offered: Fountain Blue, Sterling Gray Metallic, Copper Bronze Metallic and Radiant Red Tintcoat.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer, interior
Photo: Chevrolet
Inside, all 2023 Blazers receive a 10-inch multimedia screen, up 2 from the version found in the outgoing model. Wireless charging for smart devices is also now included.

With the RS model, it becomes possible to opt for an interior with blue the dominant colour.

Mechanically, the 2023 Blazer is once again offered with a choice of a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, good for 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, or the brand's 3.6L V6. That engine produces 308 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. FWD and AWD models are again part of the offering.

The 2023 Blazer launches on the market later this year, and pricing for the model range will be announced as the model debuts officially.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer, three-quarters rear
Photo: Chevrolet
Photos:Chevrolet
2023 Chevrolet Blazer pictures
See the complete Gallery

