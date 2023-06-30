2023 GMC Acadia Review: Your Questions, Our Answers

• Auto123 test drove the 2023 GMC Acadia. Here’s what you want to know.

The GMC Acadia is positioned in the brand’s lineup between the Terrain and Yukon SUVs; among other qualities, it benefits from a third row that makes it ideal for families. The Acadia is available in front- or all-wheel-drive versions, and it comes standard with a standard 4-cylinder engine or, as an option, a V6 engine.

Here are your questions about the 2023 GMC Acadia.

What engine options are available for the GMC Acadia?

The offering includes two engines for the 2023 Acadia 2023: A 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder developing 228 hp, and the proven 3.6L V6 with 9-speed transmission.

What is the towing capacity of the GMC Acadia?

The towing capacity for this three-row SUV is 1814 kg or 4,000 lb.

GMC Acadia SLT Photo: GMC

What is the fuel consumption of the GMC Acadia?

During our test drive of the SUV with V6 engine, we averaged 9.4L/100 km over some 770 km.

The official figures for the model with V6 are 12.6/100 km (city) and 9.2L/100 km (highway). With the 4-cylinder engine, you’re looking at 10.8L/100 km (city) and 8.7L/100 km (highway), officially anyways.

What safety features are built into the GMC Acadia?

All the essential safety features you’d expect from an SUV in 2023 model are included. These include, but are not limited to, lane departure warning, rear traffic alert, collision avoidance warning and automatic emergency braking - all of which are available on the base model.

The Denali version offers even more, with upgrades to the options mentioned above, as well as parking radar, adaptive cruise control and an interior rearview mirror with rear camera display.

GMC Acadia AT4 Photo: GMC

How big and spacious is the GMC Acadia?

The GMC Acadia can accommodate up to 7 occupants, and its dimensions are as follows:

Overall length: 491.36 cm

Width: 191.5 cm

Height: 191.5 cm

Ground clearance:18.29 cm.

What trim levels and options are available for the GMC Acadia?

For 2023, there are 4 trim levels on the GMC Acadia. The SLE base version is available with a 228-hp 4-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels and GM's basic safety features.

The SLT version adds fog lamps, a more advanced infotainment package that includes an 8-inch screen with navigation and a Bose audio system. The seats will also be trimmed in perforated leather, and the safety system will be a little more elaborate and comprehensive.

The more adventurous AT4 trim level includes the V6 engine, 17-inch black-painted aluminum wheels, all-wheel drive system with off-road mode and exclusive AT4 grille.

Finally, the top Denali trim features 20-inch wheels, heads-up display and a rearview mirror that displays a rear camera. The finish is also more upscale and refined.

Interior of the GMC Acadia Denali Photo: GMC

Does the GMC Acadia offer advanced connectivity features?

Yes, mainly in the Denali version, but it still lags far behind other vehicles in the same category.

What kind of driving experience does the GMC Acadia offer?

The GMC Acadia drives very well and smoothly. We tested the V6 engine, and we thank GM for continuing to offer an engine that's so smooth, easy on the ears and still powerful. On-board comfort is decent, passengers can get in and out very easily, and using the various functions poses no particular problems.

Front of the GMC Acadia SLT Photo: GMC

Which 2023 GMC Acadia model to choose?

We'd opt for the SLT model at $51,147. This level offers an acceptable level of equipment. In terms of engines, the V6 is less economical than the 4-cylinder models, but it's a proven performer that delivers much-appreciated flexibility.

How much does the 2023 GMC Acadia cost?

All GMC Acadias come with all-wheel drive. The difference between the 4-cylinder and V6 engines is only $545. Prices below are for 4-cylinder engines unless otherwise noted and include dealer fees:

2023 Acadia SLE: $45,847

2023 Acadia SLT: $51,147

2023 Acadia AT4: $53,147 (V6)

2023 Acadia Denali: $58,202

GMC Acadia Denali, on the road Photo: GMC

How does the GMC Acadia compare with other similar vehicles on the market?

Compared to other vehicles, the GMC Acadia lags behind Japanese and Korean models. It lacks multimedia connectivity, and the interior could be more family-friendly.

What are the competitors of the 2023 GMC Acadia?

Ford Explorer: This mid-size SUV is similar to the GMC Acadia in terms of size and capacity. It also offers several engine options and a spacious interior.

Honda Pilot: This popular mid-size SUV offers a good combination of interior space, driving comfort and safety features.

Toyota Highlander: Here's another midsize SUV appreciated for its reliability, comfort and hybrid powertrain choices.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: This versatile, rugged SUV offers good off-road capabilities in addition to its on-road qualities. Although it may be slightly more expensive than the GMC Acadia, it is considered a contender because of its appeal to off-road enthusiasts.

Kia Telluride: This mid-size SUV has received high praise for its bold design, spacious interior and solid performance. It is considered a direct and serious competitor to the GMC Acadia.

Hyundai Palisade: This high-end SUV offers a luxurious interior, a comfortable ride and a long list of advanced technological features.

Mazda CX-90: Mazda's all-new three-row crossover is bigger, better-finished and features an optional hybrid powertrain.

GMC Acadia Denali, profile Photo: GMC

GMC Acadia AT4, interior Photo: GMC