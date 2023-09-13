• The 2024 GMC Acadia made it official debut at the Detroit Auto Show this morning.

Detroit, MI - The GMC Acadia gets a facelift for 2024, like its Chevrolet cousin, the Traverse. In the process the two models have a kind of rapprochement. Recall that the current generation of the Acadia had been the odd man out when it was last redesigned for 2017.

A quick look back

When GMC first introduced the Acadia in 2008, it was part of a quartet of models that also included the Buick Enclave, Saturn Outlook and Chevrolet Traverse. In the wake of that year’s financial crisis, the Outlook disappeared along with the whole Saturn brand. The others carried on and, until the end of 2016, were the centerpieces of General Motors' offering in the three-row mid-size SUV segment.

GMC did an about-face in 2017, introducing an Acadia that was seven inches shorter, three inches slimmer and 728 lb lighter. At the time, the explanation was that there was a trend leading consumers back to smaller SUVs.

How things have changed in just six years.

2024 GMC Acadia, profile Photo: D.Rufiange

Back to the source

GMC states the obvious when it now states that today's customers want more space, and then more space again. The automaker is happy to oblige. The new Acadia, set to launch on the market at the turn of 2024, is some 10 inches longer than the outgoing model.

Essentially, the Acadia returns to its original dimensions, with a little more just to be sure. It once again becomes the cousin of the Chevrolet Traverse, with which it shares its new structure and powertrain. That is a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder delivering 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque, working with an 8-speed auto transmission.

Which means goodbye to the valiant 3.6L V6 that has long served the Acadia.

On board, gains in space are everywhere. The company promises the best clearance, both in the second and third rows. And when you put to bed all the seats behind the first row, the cargo space is impressive (precise figures have not yet been announced).

Just expect friends and family who need something moved to give you a call.

2024 GMC Acadia, front grille Photo: D.Rufiange

Three versions

Details of what each model will offer are still to come, as is the price range.

The offer is rather simple with three trims: Elevation, AT4 and Denali. The Elevation, the only one not present at the presentation we attended this past August, promises a wealth of equipment. With this trim, a Premium package will be available, bridging the gap with the other two suggestions.

With the AT4, we get an Acadia capable of venturing further off the beaten track, thanks in particular to 18-inch all-terrain tires and a slightly raised ground clearance (by a single inch). The chassis of this variant is better suited to off-road excursions, featuring as it does a dual-clutch differential and a wider track.

As for the Denali, it focuses on luxury (though to be clear, the AT4 isn’t chopped liver by any means). It also stands out with its optional 22-inch wheels. The regular model will strut its stuff with 20-inch wheels.

2024 GMC Acadia, rear section Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2024 GMC Acadia

Aesthetically, the SUV changes completely for 2024. We'll let you judge whether it’s for better or worse. Worth noting are the distinctions between the two variants we were previewed in August. The front grille on the Denali version is posher, for instance. The AT4 model also features black plastic fender surrounds, enhanced by position lights that add a distinctive touch to the SUV. Its front bumper is also different, reflecting the trim’s adventurous side.

At the rear, the letters GMC are clearly visible on the tailgate of the first two models, while on the Denali variant, the letters GMC are highlighted under the rear window.

2024 GMC Acadia, interior Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior of the 2024 GMC Acadia

On board, the presentation is fresh and introduces the new GMC product signature. A huge, vertically-arranged 15-inch screen occupies the entire centre console and features integrated Google systems, among other goodies.

An 11-inch driver data display replaces the traditional instrument cluster. On the windshield is projected an 8-inch head-up display. It’s available with the Premium package on the Acadia Elevation model and included standard with the AT4 and Denali editions.

The Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system is also available on Elevation models with the Premium package.

A 12-speaker Bose audio system is included (the Denali version gets 16 speakers).

The richness of the materials and the attention to detail in the layout and presentation are also noteworthy. It's a far cry from the black, depressing, hastily assembled interiors of the first Acadias, which were of dubious quality.

Times have clearly changed at GMC.

2024 GMC Acadia, headlight, wheel Photo: D.Rufiange

Capabilities

With its newfound vocation, the new Acadia will be able to tow up to 5,000 lb, over the threshold of acceptable in this class.

We're also promised improved fuel consumption, but here again the figures are still to come. With the current Acadia, ratings are 10.8L/100 km city, 8.7L/100 km highway and 9.9L/100 km combined. With the V6, the respective averages are 12.6L, 9.2L and 11.0L.

Once we have all the numbers in, then it will be time to get behind the wheel for a test drive to really get an idea of what’s what with the new 2024 GMC Acadia. The official launch, with a first test drive, is expected to take place in early 2024.