• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Kia Soul EV.

• Its looks are a love-it-or-hate-it proposition, but there’s no denying this SUV’s practicality.

• Here’s to weird, wacky and wonderful cars that stand out in a very uniform automotive universe.

The Kia Soul EV is an all-electric black sheep. Not just for the square look that proudly flaunts its nose at an aerodynamics-obsessed EV world, but also because this practical, personable SUV attracts buyers from 18 to 88, to a degree not common in a highly segmented automotive market. What’s more, the all-electric version of the Soul has been around since 2015, so it’s an old-timer compared to most EVs it competes with, yet it just keeps going, like a box-shaped energizer bunny.

That disparate group of buyers is drawn to it for more than its unique exterior design. The interior is spacious for such a small SUV, visibility is great (and don’t underestimate the importance of that for buyers on the older end of the scale), and of course its efficient electric powertrain means owners pay exactly zero dollars at the pump each month.

Frankly, if you like the look of the thing, the Soul EV is a standout option in the growing “affordable” EV market.

Exterior Design

No need to belabour this point, but the Kia Soul EV has a “distinctive” exterior design that sets it apart from just about all other vehicles on the road. Its boxy shape, tall roofline, angled headlights and choice of bold colours (Neptune Blue! Caribbean Blue! Mars Orange! Cherry Black!) make it one of the cheeriest models roaming our roads.

In the EV version, the front grille is replaced with a solid panel, which not only gives the car a cleaner look but also reduces air resistance, improving its aerodynamics to help overcome that square shape. It rides on unique 17-inch wheels as well.

Interior Cabin

The 2023 Kia Soul EV boasts a spacious and comfortable interior cabin fit for up to five passengers. The seats are comfortable enough and upholstered in decent materials, and the cabin features a number of soft-touch surfaces. The steering wheel and front seats are heated; in the Limited version those front seats are ventilated as well, and the rear seats are heated.

And by the way, here’s a trick we’ve picked up from driving EVs like this one in winter: Using the seat- and steering wheel-heating features instead of the cabin heating will save energy use and thus increase your range (more on that range further along).

The Soul EV also features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and navigation included standard. Our Limited tester also delivers leather seating, sunroof, larger battery pack, higher output from the powertrain and more range (helped by the presence of a heat pump).

Despite its compact size, the Kia Soul EV offers a surprisingly spacious cargo area. With the rear seats in place, the Soul EV provides 663 litres of cargo space, which is more than enough to accommodate groceries, luggage and whatnot. If you need more space, the rear seats can be folded down to provide up to 1,760 litres of cargo space.The Soul EV features a range of safety features, including forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning and automatic emergency braking. But its age places it a little behind some of the competition when it comes to its tech, although regular updates over the years have mitigated that disadvantage.

On the road

The 2023 Kia Soul EV, in base Premium version, is powered by a 39.2-kWh battery pack with one electric motor. Together they deliver 134 hp. More interesting is the Limited trim, which gets a bigger 64-kWh battery and also one motor, with output climbing to 201 hp. In both cases, torque is 291 lb-ft, available immediately of course, this being an EV.

The electric powertrain thus delivers fantastic instant acceleration and good passing power, and the ride is quiet, thanks to the absence of a motor but also to good insulation from wind and road noise. It’s also relatively smooth, a product in part of the independent front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, which find the proper balance between soft and firm.

Given its vertical shape, the Soul EV is not the car you dream of tearing up winding roads in. There’s not much roll if you’re sane with it, but there will be if you treat it like the more aerodynamic Kia EV6. This is not a road-hugger par excellence, in other words, but that’s not what you get it for so that’s fine. In the city, though, it’s nimble and quick, goes just about anywhere and is a breeze to park. In stop-and-go traffic, it basically won’t use up any charge (if you’re using the regenerative braking to its max).

As mentioned, visibility is very good, and the seating is comfortable enough while not making any pretense to attaining luxury levels.

Range

The more-powerful Soul EV has a range of up to 383 km on a full charge, plenty for commuters and even for moderate-distance weekend road trippers. With the Premium version, you get a maximum of 248 km, which is… OK, except that you have to factor in the loss winter temperatures bring, on the order of about 30 percent, so down to 175 km, give or take. Frankly that makes the base model hard to recommend.

Note that the Limited version we tested can be charged to full in about nine hours on a Level 2 outlet. At a Level 3 station, you can get back to 80 percent charge in under an hour.

As mentioned, the Kia Soul EV features a regenerative braking system that the car uses to convert energy normally lost during braking into usable energy sent back into the battery. It can be a challenge getting used to the slightly herky-jerky braking at first, and some never quite get past the slight nausea that can induce (passengers especially may feel that). But if you can tame it, it really does add clicks to the car's range, not to mention also reducing wear and tear on the brakes, resulting in lower maintenance costs over time.

The final word

The 2023 Kia Soul EV remains a unique and stylish (unless you hate this idea of stylish) EV that offers a spacious interior, ample cargo space, and an impressive range. Its safety features, regenerative braking system and low environmental impact make it a great option for eco-conscious drivers who want a fun and practical small SUV with personality. BTW if you’d like just a little LESS personality from your EV, there’s the Niro EV just over there, in the same Kia showroom.

For commuting to work, the Soul EV is practical and low-cost to run and maintain, offering more than enough range. Frankly it’s ideal. For shorter road trips the range is plenty workable. The base model’s range might be an issue for longer trips, especially in winter.

Know that the 2023 Kia Soul EV is eligible for the federal and most provincial EV discounts. Know also, however, that this EV is more expensive than the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Nissan LEAF, while not necessarily offering more except a slightly roomier cabin.

Here are a few of your questions about the 2023 Kia Soul EV:

Is the Kia Soul EV eligible for government discounts?

The model’s $44,895 starting price makes it eligible for the federal iZev discount as well as most if not all provincial discounts currently available.

How long does it take to recharge the Kia Soul EV?

On a home-installed or public Level 2 charger (the most common you’ll find), it takes roughly nine hours to full recharge a battery from zero to 100.

What’s the cargo space like in the Kia Soul EV?

Some electric (especially PHEV) sedans lose a substantial chunk of their cargo space to make room for the battery pack, but that’s not so here. Plus the boxy shape lends itself to a roomy trunk. You get 663 litres of space with the rear seats up, and 1,760 with them down.

EVALUATION 73 % Performance 8/10 Design 7/10 Interior space 8/10 Technology and safety 7/10 Energy efficiency 8/10 Value 6/10