• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 BMW i5.

Lisbon, Portugal - For the first time, BMW is presenting a 5 Series that will be both gasoline-powered and electric. The seventh generation of a sedan that has sold more than 10 million units globally since its debut in 1972, the 2024 version will launch first with an i5 530 gas-fed model with a 2.0L engine, followed by an i5 40 xDrive version. After that, a 550 plug-in hybrid variant with a V6 engine, then the i5 M60 xDrive and finally the next-generation M5.

2024 BMW i5, front Photo: B.Charette

Exterior design of the 2024 BMW i5

BMW is faithful to the brand's other electric models, adopting much the same styling as the gasoline-powered model. With the i5, the brand's logo features a blue-ringed full grille as well as an i5 logo on the trunk. Plus we can thank BMW for returning to the reasonable dimensions of the double kidney grille at the front. Let's hope those steroidal grilles are behind us.

Also worth mention:

- To glide through the wind and maximize range, BMW offers a cx of 0.23, a remarkable figure that results from many hours in the wind tunnel.

- Depending on the version, you can choose between 19 and 21-inch wheels.

- The i5's rocker panel is more pronounced to conceal the underfloor battery pack.

- There's a discreet spoiler on the trunk, and a new light signature at the rear that incorporates a chrome strip in the centre.

- The i5 is 100 mm longer than the previous 5 Series, at 5,050 mm.

2024 BMW i5, interior Photo: BMW

2024 BMW i5 interior

The interior is inspired by the recent i7, with a double curved screen that acts as the sedan's central nervous system. The screens together are 27.2 inches in diagonal; there's a 12.3-inch screen behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch multimedia screen. BMW's latest operating system (8.5) powers everything with onboard 5G technology.

The i5 is a little roomier than the previous 5 Series. BMW has increased the wheelbase by 0.8 inches, which slightly improves rear legroom. Seating has also been redesigned, with sports seats fitted as standard and multi-contour seats available on other versions.

Cargo space is slightly less than on the gas-fed 5 Series, due to the presence of the batteries. Still, you get 490 litres of luggage space, which is 60 liters more than a Mercedes EQE sedan, but a far cry from a Tesla S with its 790 litres.

There's also a 40/20/40 folding rear bench. Vegan leather upholstery comes as standard. An additional $2,900 is required for Merino leather.

The 2024 BMW i5 features an optional partial-autonomous drive system Photo: BMW

Technology and safety in the 2024 BMW i5

The latest generation iDrive 8.5 operating system opens up a wide range of possibilities, such as OTA remote updates. Passengers can play games or watch video content thanks to apps available on the digital interface while the car recharges.

BMW has retained the knob in the centre console for menu navigation, but you can also go directly to the touchscreen. In both cases, navigating through the menu is difficult due to the density of the menu and the multiple operations required to get where you want to go. It's almost impossible to perform operations while driving without risking safety. Ideally, you should program shortcuts in the menu to get to the functions you use most quickly.

Standard features include heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, LED headlamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the options list, for $6,200, you get a Luxury Package that includes:

Wireless device charging;

Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System;

High beam assistance decoding;

Professional parking assistance;

Professional equipment package;

Adaptive LED headlamps;

BMW drive recorder ;

Comfort access :

Professional digital cockpit;

Panoramic glass sunroof;

Electric sunshade, but without the opening function of the standard glass sunroof;

Head-up display with navigation system and augmented-reality video;

Interior camera;

BMW gesture control.

The 2024 BMW i5's multimedia screen Photo: BMW

Versions and configurations of the 2024 BMW i5

Two models of the i5 will be available in Canada. Both the i5 xDrive40 and the i5 M60 xDrive feature the same battery, providing 83.9 kWh of usable energy. Both models come with all-wheel drive. BMW has not yet announced the output of the xDrive40 version. Our xDrive60 model develops 590 hp and 605 lb-ft of torque.

These figures are sufficient, according to BMW, to achieve 0-100 km/h times of 3.8 seconds. Top speed is limited to 230 km.

A full charge with the optional 22 kW on-board charger takes 8 hours 15 minutes, and a charge from 10 to 80 percent takes 30 minutes at a fast DC charging station. The i5 is the fastest-charging BMW, with a charging power of 205 kW.

In terms of range, BMW has announced 412 km for the M60 version and no figures yet for the xDrive 40 version, which is expected to be closer to 500 km.

2024 BMW i5, profile Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2024 BMW i5

Like the i4 before it, the i5 retains the dynamic driving spirit typical of BMW models. Despite weighing in at 2,300 kg, you can feel the dynamism in the driving. Four-wheel steering is standard on the top-of-the-range version.

For those who want a better experience behind the wheel, you have two options that may be of interest. You have the M Pro adaptive suspension with active roll stabilization for $4,000, which we had on our test model. Then there's the M Sport Pro package for $1,500, which includes black exterior elements, some additional elements of the m sport pro package, red M sport brakes, shadowline headlights, illuminated kidney grille and the M rear spoiler painted sapphire black metallic.

The adaptive suspension is a must if you like dynamic driving.

We were also treated to the on-road driver assistance system (billed at $2,500), which is the brand's latest autonomous driving system. Once activated, you can take your hands off the wheel, and the car can overtake on its own if you activate the turn signal or simply glance at the rear-view mirror. The system operates at speeds of up to 130 km/h.

The BMW i5 2024, three-quarters rear Photo: B.Charette

Pricing for the 2024 BMW i5

While the 530 version starts at just over $70,000, an i5 xDrive M60 will set you back $95,000. To this must be added $3,150 for shipping, preparation and dealer fees, for a total of $98,150. Our test model cost $113,000 with options. So you need a well-stocked wallet. A 4-year lease will cost you $2,045 per month, with a residual value of $49,900. If you opt for financing, it will cost you $2,535 a month for 6 years.

The final word

BMW is able to retain the soul of its gasoline-powered cars and the pleasure of driving is intact in the i5. No other competing model, such as the Mercedes EQE or the Tesla S, manages to convey the same complicity between driver and steed. So mission accomplished for BMW.

All you need is a wad of greenbacks to get it in your driveway.

Questions…

Even at $95,000, there's not everything you'd want in a top-of-the-line model. BMW offers several option packages that will make life on board a little cozier. Some will opt for the $8,100 Advanced Luxury Package, which includes: power-adjustable side and rear sunshades, ventilated front seats, travel and comfort system, heated front and rear seats.

For $2,500 you also get the Advanced Driving Assistance Package with evasive maneuver aids, lane departure assistant, active cruise control with dense traffic mode, lane change assistant, steering and lane assistant, professional driving assistant, roadside assistance system, which allows the driver to take his hands off the wheel in certain road driving situations (at speeds up to 130 km/h), traffic jam assistant and forward cross-traffic alert.