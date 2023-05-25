Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 BMW 5 Series: Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

The new i5 electric model is the big splash in the 5 Series pool Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    BMW has introduced the revised 2024 BMW 5 Series sedan.

•    The splashy new face is the i5 all-electric sedan joining the lineup.

•    Starting price for the 530i xDrive is $70,500 CAD, and $95,000 for the i5 M60.

BMW has debuted the revised 2024 5 Series sedan, with the new vintage marking the debut of the i5 all-electric sedan. This cements BMW’s position as one of the fastest movers in the industry in terms of electrification, with the new i5 joining the i4 and i7 in the sedan lineup, and of course the iX SUV available as well.

2024 BMW 5 Series: What’s new in 2024?

Well the i5, for starters. But beyond that, the new 5 Series is both longer and wider than before - not much of a shock there. Most of the extra length is found  at the very front, however, with a long hood eventually leading to a rearward cab. The front grille, always a topic of discussion when it comes to recent BMWs, is more on the lines of the 3 Series than the monstrously large design we’ve seen on some other Beemers. The i5 EV has a distinct design befitting its ICE-less format.

As expected, the interior features BMW’s large curved display screen, housing a 12.3-inch data cluster and to its right, a 14.9-inch multimedia screen. On that screen we find the new iDrive 8.5 system, which allows for playing games and video streaming. Among the options is the Gesture Control function.

Also new is a feature called Highway Assistant, which can take over many speed and steering duties on the highway. Among its tricks is a brand-new one: the eye-activated lane change can have the car start a lane change if the driver looks at a side mirror.

The 2024 BMW 5 Series lineup

The offer for the 2024 5 Series is quite simple in Canada. You can get the 530i (MSRP: $70,500 CAD), which runs on a new 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine delivering 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque in a mild-hybrid system supported by a 48V motor. 

Or else, there’s the new i5 (MSRP: $95,000) with its 81.2-kWh battery (similar to the i4) and it immense total output of 590 hp and 586 lb-ft of torque. If that seems stingy to anyone, know the Boost mode brings that up to 605 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque. 0-100 km/h can be done in 3.8 seconds.

In Canada all 2024 5 Series come in all-wheel-drive configuration, unlike in the U.S. where customers have a RWD option in the product offering.

BMW puts range at 412 km. Charging capacity is optimally 205 kW.

The 2024 BMW 5 Series including the new i5 EV should be arriving at BMW dealers in Canada before the end of the year.

